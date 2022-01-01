Princess Kako stars in birthday portraits, embracing elevated role after sister's royal exit
佳子さま28歳の誕生日 日々の公務に込められたある“願い”とは
The Japanese princess turned 28 on Thursday, and the Imperial Household Agency released new portraits of her to celebrate. In the autumnal photos, Kako smiled and posed on the grounds of the Akasaka imperial property residence in Tokyo, where many members of the Japanese royal family live.
According to The Japan Times, Kako embraced a heavier royal workload throughout the past year after her elder sister, the former Princess Mako, left the royal family to marry Kei Komuro, her commoner boyfriend who she met in college a decade ago.
With local coronavirus-related restrictions officially lifted, Kako attended an urban greenery fair, a high school sign-language contest, Girl Scout events and more this summer and fall, the Japan Times reported. She also became patron of the Japan Tennis Association and the Japan Kogei Association, a cultural preservation group, in her sister's stead. ...continue reading
people.com - Dec 30
Princess Kako had a busy year of engagements, taking over many of the duties of the former Princess Mako.
miamiherald.com - Dec 30
The internet-famous dog whose quizzical expression inspired the ‘doge’ meme is very sick with leukemia and liver disease, the dog’s owner said.
Japan Today - Dec 29
Police in Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 50-year-old man who claimed he was stabbed by a stranger on Dec 20, but who actually stabbed himself to make it look like someone tried to kill him.
Japan Today - Dec 28
Police in Nasushiobara, Tochigi Prefecture, have arrested a 46-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 13-year-old son.
Japan Today - Dec 26
A couple in their 60s and their daughter were found dead at their home in Hanno, Saitama Prefecture, on Sunday morning. Part of the second floor of the house had also been destroyed by a fire.
yomiuri.co.jp - Dec 26
Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward announced Friday that two public restrooms in the ward, known as “see-through toilets,” in which the glass walls of the restrooms become opaque when in use, had a problem that allowed people to see inside while in use.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Dec 24
Many non-japanese people often ask me why everyone eats at KFC on Christmas in Japan.
inquirer.net - Dec 24
Japanese prosecutors have decided to indict the man suspected of shooting former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Kyodo news agency and other Japanese media reported on Saturday.
Japan Today - Dec 23
A Tokyo court on Thursday found guilty five members of a group claiming to be the Japanese arm of U.S. conspiracy cult QAnon for forcing their way into local coronavirus vaccination sites earlier this year.
NHK - Dec 22
Police in Niigata Prefecture, on the Sea of Japan coast, have confirmed that a woman found dead in a snowbound car died of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Japan Today - Dec 21
A 52-year-old woman and her one-year-old grandson died after the car she was driving plunged into the sea at a port in Kuji, Iwate Prefecture, on Monday.
yahoo.com - Dec 20
Popular porn-streaming website Pornhub's ninth Year-in-Review revealed that "hentai" is the site’s most-searched term for the second year in a row.
ctvnews - Dec 16
Police in Japan's capital are urging people to moderate their alcohol consumption this holiday season following an increase in deaths of drinkers hit by vehicles after falling asleep on the street.
Kyodo - Dec 15
A Japanese court on Wednesday sentenced a man who refused to wear a face mask aboard a Peach Aviation flight as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to two years in prison, suspended for four years, for causing the aircraft to make an unscheduled landing to remove the passenger.
Kyodo - Dec 15
Aichi prefectural police have revealed that a 43-year-old unemployed man, who was being detained in a cell at a police station in Okazaki, died on Dec 4 after refusing to eat any food for three days.
CNA Insider - Dec 14
Located to Japan’s extreme south, the Ryukyu Archipelago was the setting for the small but vibrant Ryukyu Kingdom that emerged 600 years ago.