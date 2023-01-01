Conveyor belt sushi's fascinating origin story
You walk through the door and are greeted by staff who call out "irasshaimase!" — meaning "welcome" in Japanese — and you take a seat at a table that surrounds the chefs in the center. As the individual plates of sushi go by, you may recognize a combination of favorites or not-so-familiar dishes that tempt the palate.
Read More: https://www.mashed.com/1151172/conveyor-belt-sushis-fascinating-origin-story/
For those unfamiliar with conveyor belt sushi establishments, chefs freshly prepare a variety of sushi dishes that are put on a conveyor belt, and the customer takes whichever they wish to eat. You can take as many as you like and, most commonly, the pricing is indicated based on the color of the plates. Dishes may range from around $2 to $8, and staff add up your plates when you're ready to pay the bill. It's a great way to try something you've never had before. This style of restaurant has been around for over 70 years in Japan, and while it seems like it may have been invented as a marketing gimmick to attract customers, it had a much more practical reason for coming into existence. ...continue reading
Japan Today - Jan 02
Emperor Naruhito and his family waved to throngs of New Year’s well-wishers from the balcony at the Imperial Palace on Monday in the return of a celebration halted for the past two years by the pandemic.
Japan Today - Jan 02
Emperor Naruhito wished for a year where people will be able to lead their lives with hope after one marked by the novel coronavirus pandemic and the Russian war in Ukraine, in his New Year address released Sunday.
yomiuri.co.jp - Jan 02
Turning 20 used to mean becoming an adult in Japan, until the revised Civil Code went into effect in April 2022 to lower the age of adulthood to 18.
NHK - Jan 01
Worshippers flocked to a shrine in central Tokyo in the early hours of New Year's Day to pray for good luck in 2023.
Japan Today - Jan 01
Beatles musician John Lennon and his peace activist wife Yoko Ono asked Japanese Prime Minister Eisaku Sato in 1969 to permit overseas release of an unedited film on the aftermath of the U.S. atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki to prevent a similar "atrocity," the Japanese Foreign Ministry's archives show.
Japan Today - Jan 01
Police in Osaka have arrested a 28-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of breaking into a 36-year-old woman’s home, stealing her underwear, then setting fire to her house two days later.
france24.com - Dec 30
Many small railway lines across Japanese countryside carry sizeable losses.
people.com - Dec 30
Princess Kako had a busy year of engagements, taking over many of the duties of the former Princess Mako.
Nikkei - Dec 30
Japan's transport ministry said Thursday the country will conditionally accept direct flights from Hong Kong to airports in Fukuoka, Naha and one near Sapporo after it had initially planned to ban them.
Nikkei - Dec 30
Japan is discussing a possible change next spring that would place COVID-19 in the same category of infectious disease as the seasonal flu, a move that could ease the strain on health care providers.
The Shogunate - Dec 30
After the end of the sieges of Osaka castle, Tokugawa Ieyasu finally reaches the end of his days.
Anime Explained - Dec 30
A mysterious love letter winds up in Keiki's locker with a pair of white panties! Will he be able to find the panty-leaving-Cinderella?
mashed.com - Dec 30
There's something appealing about the unique atmosphere of a sushi train or conveyor belt sushi restaurant. In Japan, the concept is known as kaiten zushi.
miamiherald.com - Dec 30
The internet-famous dog whose quizzical expression inspired the ‘doge’ meme is very sick with leukemia and liver disease, the dog’s owner said.
SAMURAI JUNJIRO Channel - Dec 30
Kyoto Street Food Tour - This Japan, Kyoto Street Food Perfect Guide introduces you to the food available at Kyoto's famous tourist attractions: Kiyomizu-dera Temple, Fushimi inari shrine, Nishiki Market, and Arashiyama.
Japan Today - Dec 29
Police in Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 50-year-old man who claimed he was stabbed by a stranger on Dec 20, but who actually stabbed himself to make it look like someone tried to kill him.