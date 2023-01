Worshippers visit Meiji Jingu shrine on New Year's Day

, Jan 01 ( NHK ) - Worshippers flocked to a shrine in central Tokyo in the early hours of New Year's Day to pray for good luck in 2023.

Crowds of people gathered at Meiji Jingu before midnight on New Year's Eve. They waited in line to hear the sound of a drum that signaled the arrival of the New Year.

They threw monetary offerings into a fenced-off area and offered prayers.

The shrine usually attracts more than 3 million worshippers during the first three days of January.