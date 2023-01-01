Emperor wishes 2023 to be year of hope amid pandemic, war
The 62-year-old took note of the many hardships people have gone through amid the continued impact of COVID-19, as well as a rise in commodity and energy prices.
"I wish for the new year to be one in which people in Japan and the rest of the world can walk with hope," he said in a statement.
The emperor said he feels "deep sadness for the many lives lost" in the wars and conflicts around the world, adding, "I strongly feel the importance of repeatedly holding dialogue to overcome differences in stances and working together with others in the international community."
He once again "took to heart the importance of peace" during his visit to Okinawa with Empress Masako on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of its reversion to Japan from U.S. rule after World War II, and prayed for those who perished in the Battle of Okinawa. ...continue reading
Japan Today - Jan 02
Emperor Naruhito wished for a year where people will be able to lead their lives with hope after one marked by the novel coronavirus pandemic and the Russian war in Ukraine, in his New Year address released Sunday.
people.com - Dec 30
Princess Kako had a busy year of engagements, taking over many of the duties of the former Princess Mako.
miamiherald.com - Dec 30
The internet-famous dog whose quizzical expression inspired the ‘doge’ meme is very sick with leukemia and liver disease, the dog’s owner said.
Japan Today - Dec 29
Police in Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 50-year-old man who claimed he was stabbed by a stranger on Dec 20, but who actually stabbed himself to make it look like someone tried to kill him.
Japan Today - Dec 28
Police in Nasushiobara, Tochigi Prefecture, have arrested a 46-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 13-year-old son.
Japan Today - Dec 26
A couple in their 60s and their daughter were found dead at their home in Hanno, Saitama Prefecture, on Sunday morning. Part of the second floor of the house had also been destroyed by a fire.
yomiuri.co.jp - Dec 26
Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward announced Friday that two public restrooms in the ward, known as “see-through toilets,” in which the glass walls of the restrooms become opaque when in use, had a problem that allowed people to see inside while in use.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Dec 24
Many non-japanese people often ask me why everyone eats at KFC on Christmas in Japan.
inquirer.net - Dec 24
Japanese prosecutors have decided to indict the man suspected of shooting former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Kyodo news agency and other Japanese media reported on Saturday.
Japan Today - Dec 23
A Tokyo court on Thursday found guilty five members of a group claiming to be the Japanese arm of U.S. conspiracy cult QAnon for forcing their way into local coronavirus vaccination sites earlier this year.
NHK - Dec 22
Police in Niigata Prefecture, on the Sea of Japan coast, have confirmed that a woman found dead in a snowbound car died of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Japan Today - Dec 21
A 52-year-old woman and her one-year-old grandson died after the car she was driving plunged into the sea at a port in Kuji, Iwate Prefecture, on Monday.
yahoo.com - Dec 20
Popular porn-streaming website Pornhub's ninth Year-in-Review revealed that "hentai" is the site’s most-searched term for the second year in a row.
ctvnews - Dec 16
Police in Japan's capital are urging people to moderate their alcohol consumption this holiday season following an increase in deaths of drinkers hit by vehicles after falling asleep on the street.
Kyodo - Dec 15
A Japanese court on Wednesday sentenced a man who refused to wear a face mask aboard a Peach Aviation flight as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to two years in prison, suspended for four years, for causing the aircraft to make an unscheduled landing to remove the passenger.
Kyodo - Dec 15
Aichi prefectural police have revealed that a 43-year-old unemployed man, who was being detained in a cell at a police station in Okazaki, died on Dec 4 after refusing to eat any food for three days.