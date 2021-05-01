Predictions 2023: Lacking a Dominant Wrestler, Sumo Titles Will Be up for Grabs

With yokozuna Terunofuji's future in doubt, the door is wide open for others to move up the ranks, and other sumo New Year predictions for the year to come.

It's time for sumo New Year predictions. If 2023 is anything like the recently completed year in sumo, there should be plenty of surprises on the dohyo when the action gets underway in January.

In 2022, the six sumo tournaments featured six different winners. Three of the six were rank-and-filers Ichinojo, Abi and Tamawashi. That's a rarity in Japan's ancient sport.

With yokozuna Terunofuji sitting out the final tournament of 2022 and questionable for the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament, there will be plenty of opportunity for other wrestlers to win and move up the ranks.

The New Year Basho runs from January 8-22 at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan. ...continue reading