Predictions 2023: Lacking a Dominant Wrestler, Sumo Titles Will Be up for Grabs
japan-forward.com -- Jan 03
With yokozuna Terunofuji's future in doubt, the door is wide open for others to move up the ranks, and other sumo New Year predictions for the year to come.
It's time for sumo New Year predictions. If 2023 is anything like the recently completed year in sumo, there should be plenty of surprises on the dohyo when the action gets underway in January.
In 2022, the six sumo tournaments featured six different winners. Three of the six were rank-and-filers Ichinojo, Abi and Tamawashi. That's a rarity in Japan's ancient sport.
With yokozuna Terunofuji sitting out the final tournament of 2022 and questionable for the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament, there will be plenty of opportunity for other wrestlers to win and move up the ranks.
The New Year Basho runs from January 8-22 at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan. ...continue reading
55-year-old soccer star 'Kazu' looks forward to 2023 season
NHK - Jan 03
The 55-year-old Japanese soccer star Miura Kazuyoshi, known as "Kazu," has expressed a New Year's resolution to play well in the coming season.
NHK - Jan 03
The 55-year-old Japanese soccer star Miura Kazuyoshi, known as "Kazu," has expressed a New Year's resolution to play well in the coming season.
Predictions 2023: Lacking a Dominant Wrestler, Sumo Titles Will Be up for Grabs
japan-forward.com - Jan 03
With yokozuna Terunofuji's future in doubt, the door is wide open for others to move up the ranks, and other sumo New Year predictions for the year to come.
japan-forward.com - Jan 03
With yokozuna Terunofuji's future in doubt, the door is wide open for others to move up the ranks, and other sumo New Year predictions for the year to come.
The best players in the history of the Japanese national football team
newsonjapan.com - Jan 03
Heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup, no one really gave Japan much hope. The Bule Samurai have impressed in recent editions of the tournament.
newsonjapan.com - Jan 03
Heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup, no one really gave Japan much hope. The Bule Samurai have impressed in recent editions of the tournament.
Japan's Performance at the World Cup
newsonjapan.com - Dec 26
The FIFA World Cup is one of the most, if not the most important sports events in the world.
newsonjapan.com - Dec 26
The FIFA World Cup is one of the most, if not the most important sports events in the world.
Aoki's ex-chairman admits paying bribes for Tokyo Games sponsorship rights
NHK - Dec 23
The founder and former chairman of a business suit retailer has admitted that he paid bribes to win sponsorship rights for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.
NHK - Dec 23
The founder and former chairman of a business suit retailer has admitted that he paid bribes to win sponsorship rights for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.
Daiya Seto makes history as three more records fall at short-course worlds
Japan Times - Dec 17
Japanese master Daiya Seto became the first swimmer ever to claim six straight world titles in the same event at a short-course championships Saturday as Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte smashed the women’s 50-meter breaststroke record.
Japan Times - Dec 17
Japanese master Daiya Seto became the first swimmer ever to claim six straight world titles in the same event at a short-course championships Saturday as Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte smashed the women’s 50-meter breaststroke record.
Football: J-League 1st division to feature 20 teams from 2024
Kyodo - Dec 15
The J-League first division will feature 20 teams from the 2024 season, an increase from the current 18, as part of a plan to enhance its level and competitiveness, a source familiar with the matter said Wednesday.
Kyodo - Dec 15
The J-League first division will feature 20 teams from the 2024 season, an increase from the current 18, as part of a plan to enhance its level and competitiveness, a source familiar with the matter said Wednesday.
Inoue Naoya becomes undisputed world bantamweight champ
NHK - Dec 14
Japanese boxer Inoue Naoya has made history, becoming the first undisputed bantamweight world champion to hold all four major titles.
NHK - Dec 14
Japanese boxer Inoue Naoya has made history, becoming the first undisputed bantamweight world champion to hold all four major titles.
Can the Milwaukee Bucks win the 2022-2023 NBA season?
newsonjapan.com - Dec 14
The 2022-2023 NBA title race is wide open, and while the Golden State Warriors are by far the team that has won 4 NBA wins over the past eight seasons, in pre-season polls, pundits favored another club, the Milwaukee Bucks.
newsonjapan.com - Dec 14
The 2022-2023 NBA title race is wide open, and while the Golden State Warriors are by far the team that has won 4 NBA wins over the past eight seasons, in pre-season polls, pundits favored another club, the Milwaukee Bucks.
Amateur gymnasts in Japan set world record for back handsprings
NHK - Dec 12
Amateur gymnasts in Japan have set a world record for the most people doing back handsprings simultaneously.
NHK - Dec 12
Amateur gymnasts in Japan have set a world record for the most people doing back handsprings simultaneously.
Samurai Blue get hero's welcome on return to Japan from World Cup in Qatar
Japan Times - Dec 08
Japan’s national soccer team returned home on Wednesday having surprised the world with group-stage wins over Germany and Spain in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, eventually exiting in the round of 16 on penalties to Croatia.
Japan Times - Dec 08
Japan’s national soccer team returned home on Wednesday having surprised the world with group-stage wins over Germany and Spain in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, eventually exiting in the round of 16 on penalties to Croatia.
Ohtani wins All-MLB Team awards for 2nd straight year
NHK - Dec 07
Japanese Major Leaguer Ohtani Shohei of the Los Angeles Angels has been chosen as a starting pitcher and designated hitter for the All-MLB Team.
NHK - Dec 07
Japanese Major Leaguer Ohtani Shohei of the Los Angeles Angels has been chosen as a starting pitcher and designated hitter for the All-MLB Team.
Japanese fans applaud Samurai Blue despite loss to Croatia on penalties
NHK - Dec 06
Hundreds of soccer fans witnessed Japan's heartbreaking World Cup defeat to Croatia at a public viewing spot in Tokyo. Their reaction to the loss, however, was largely positive.
NHK - Dec 06
Hundreds of soccer fans witnessed Japan's heartbreaking World Cup defeat to Croatia at a public viewing spot in Tokyo. Their reaction to the loss, however, was largely positive.
Croatia beat Japan on penalties to reach World Cup quarter-finals
Reuters - Dec 06
Croatia goalkeeper Dominic Kivakovic saved penalties from Takumi Minamino, Kaoru Mitoma and Maya Yoshida before Mario Pasalic netted the winning spot-kick in their 3-1 shootout win over Japan on Monday to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.
Reuters - Dec 06
Croatia goalkeeper Dominic Kivakovic saved penalties from Takumi Minamino, Kaoru Mitoma and Maya Yoshida before Mario Pasalic netted the winning spot-kick in their 3-1 shootout win over Japan on Monday to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.
Mexico legend claims Spain deliberately lost to Japan in controversial World Cup clash
mirror.co.uk - Dec 03
Hugo Sanchez believes Spain deliberately lost to Japan on Thursday night to avoid a last-16 clash against Croatia and a potential quarter-final against Brazil at the World Cup.
mirror.co.uk - Dec 03
Hugo Sanchez believes Spain deliberately lost to Japan on Thursday night to avoid a last-16 clash against Croatia and a potential quarter-final against Brazil at the World Cup.
World Cup redemption for Japan coach 29 years later in Qatar
AP - Dec 02
The “Agony of Doha” came 29 years ago, and Hajime Moriyasu experienced it first-hand as a midfielder on Japan’s national soccer team.
AP - Dec 02
The “Agony of Doha” came 29 years ago, and Hajime Moriyasu experienced it first-hand as a midfielder on Japan’s national soccer team.
Sports Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7