JAXA to begin final screening in astronaut recruitment
NHK -- Jan 04
Japan's space agency is set to begin the final screening of applicants in its latest astronaut recruitment. Those who pass the screening will go on to take part in an international lunar exploration project.
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, started the selection process in April last year, conducting interviews, and carrying out physical fitness and other tests.
A record 4,127 applicants were narrowed down to 10 people by late December. The finalists are eight men and two women.
JAXA has not revealed details of the tests the finalists will have to undergo. In the past selection, tests involved applicants spending time together in an isolated and closed space for a week, and being interviewed by astronauts from the US space agency NASA. ...continue reading
Japan average temp in 2022 highest on record, 4th straight year
Japan's average temperature in 2022 was its highest ever for the fourth consecutive year, preliminary figures released by the country's weather agency showed Thursday.
Rule amendment to allow extended operation of Japanese reactors
Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA) has approved a draft of a new rule that would allow the country's nuclear power reactors to be operated for more than the current limit of 60 years. The amendment will require parliamentary approval.
Neutrinos: The key to unearthing the origin of the universe?
Physicists have proposed that ‘neutrinos’ – one of the most abundant fundamental particles in the universe – could be the origin of all matter in the universe today.
Survey: About 5% of COVID patients have aftereffects one month after onset
A new survey in Japan shows that more than 5 percent of people who were infected with the coronavirus continued to suffer aftereffects one month after developing symptoms.
SpaceX launches lunar lander for Japanese venture ispace, which aims to create an economy around the moon
Japanese lunar exploration company ispace began its long-anticipated first mission on Sunday, with a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launching the venture’s lunar lander from Florida.
Japan’s sewer pipes may soon be crawling with spider-like inspection robots
A Japanese robotics start-up has developed spider-like robots to inspect and maintain the country’s sewer pipes as the country grapples with a labour shortage in the industry.
SolarDuck set to build Japan’s first offshore floating solar demonstrator
Dutch-Norwegian company SolarDuck has been awarded a contract to develop Japan’s first offshore floating solar power generation and automated sailing boat technology demonstrator together with local partners.
Japan billionaire Maezawa says K-pop star, 7 others to join Moon trip
Japanese billionaire entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa said Friday K-pop artist Top and American DJ Steve Aoki will be among the eight crew members who will join him on a private space trip to orbit the Moon in 2023.
Japan lifts ban on automated drone flights over residential areas
Japan on Monday lifted its ban on automated drone flights over residential areas to allow aerial parcel deliveries and help address the country's labor shortages amid an aging population across the country, particularly in rural areas.
Japanese astronaut keeps International Space Station mission amid research scandal
A Japanese astronaut will not lose his 2023 mission to the space station despite his involvement in a research scandal, according to media reports.
Japanese biotech firm uses roundworms in early screening for pancreatic cancer
Hirotsu Bio Science, a Japanese biotech firm, says it has developed the world’s first early screening test for pancreatic cancer using roundworms.
KDDI starts using Starlink network to improve service coverage
Japanese telecom giant KDDI says it has started using the Starlink satellite communications network to help provide mobile phone connectivity anywhere in the country, including remote islands.
Japan to designate fire ants as an alien species that requires urgent action
The Japanese government has decided to step up measures against highly venomous fire ants by designating them as an invasive alien species that requires urgent action.
Honda's new humanoid-robot push aims for practical use
A decade from now, a man suddenly collapses on the street. An ambulance is called but will take time to arrive. In the meantime, a robot stationed nearby rushes to the scene to provide emergency care, controlled by an expert operator sitting dozens of kilometers away.
