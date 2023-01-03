Trains, planes and roads crowded as people return from holidays

This holiday season saw more travelers as it was the first time in three years that there were no coronavirus restrictions in place.

Airline companies say the number of people returning from holidays will peak on Tuesday, with flights to Osaka or Tokyo almost fully booked throughout the day.

Japan Railway officials says some Tokyo-bound Joetsu Shinkansen trains saw more passengers than capacity for non-reserved seats in the morning. They expect reserved seats of east-bound Tokaido Shinkansen trains will be crowded in the afternoon.

Traffic on some expressways has slowed to a crawl.