Crowds throng Japanese shrines to pray for good fortune on first business day of 2023

As offices reopened, many employees visited shrines and temples in droves across the country to pray for economic success and a prosperous year ahead.

At the 1,300-year-old Kanda Myojin shrine in Chiyoda, where three major gods, including two deities of fortune and wealth, are enshrined, thousands of worshippers waited patiently in long lines to offer their prayers, bow and toss coins.

Many Japanese traditionally visit a shrine or temple on the first few days of the New Year in a popular practice widely believed to bring good fortune for the rest of the year. ...continue reading