Japan’s top cosplayer made over $1.5 million in 2022, manager reveals

The news was revealed on Monday when the cosplayer and her manager participated in the “Uramayo! Popular celebrities (secret) one after another reveal their true face, New Year’s 2-hour Special” variety program.

Enako's manager also revealed that the money is split equally between Enako — who works as a cosplayer, idol, YouTuber and singer — and her talent agency.

The large revenue is reportedly four times Enako's self-reported 50 million yen (approximately $380,000) income in 2020 and double her 100 million yen (approximately $750,000) income in 2021. Despite some backlash that charged she was "bragging" about her high income, the popular entertainer has remained transparent regarding her earnings.