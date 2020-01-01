Japan’s top cosplayer made over $1.5 million in 2022, manager reveals
TOKYO, Jan 05 (nextshark.com) - Top Japanese cosplayer Enako earned over 200 million yen (approximately $1.5 million) in revenue for 2022, according to her manager.
The news was revealed on Monday when the cosplayer and her manager participated in the “Uramayo! Popular celebrities (secret) one after another reveal their true face, New Year’s 2-hour Special” variety program.
Enako's manager also revealed that the money is split equally between Enako — who works as a cosplayer, idol, YouTuber and singer — and her talent agency.
The large revenue is reportedly four times Enako’s self-reported 50 million yen (approximately $380,000) income in 2020 and double her 100 million yen (approximately $750,000) income in 2021. Despite some backlash that charged she was "bragging" about her high income, the popular entertainer has remained transparent regarding her earnings. ...continue reading
Tokyo's Toyosu market holds first auction in 2023
NHK - Jan 05
Traders at Tokyo's Toyosu wholesale market held the first auction of 2023 on Thursday to sell raw and frozen tuna from ports around Japan and abroad.
New Year's card game held in Kyoto for the first time in three years
NHK - Jan 05
Players dressed in ancient costumes have played the traditional Japanese card game karuta at a shrine in Kyoto for the first time in three years.
Crowds throng Japanese shrines to pray for good fortune on first business day of 2023
CNA - Jan 05
Japanese employees returned to work on Wednesday (Jan 4) after celebrating the first three days of 2023 by travelling and having family gatherings, as eased restrictions allowed a gradual return to normalcy following two years of muted celebrations.
Japan’s top cosplayer made over $1.5 million in 2022, manager reveals
nextshark.com - Jan 05
Top Japanese cosplayer Enako earned over 200 million yen (approximately $1.5 million) in revenue for 2022, according to her manager.
Moderna takes another expansion step, snapping up Japanese mRNA company
thepharmaletter.com - Jan 05
Taking advantage of the vast cash pile generated by the success of its COVID-19 vaccine Spikevax, US mRNA therapeutics and vaccines specialist Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) today announced its first out-right acquisition since its launch in 2020.
Trains, planes and roads crowded as people return from holidays
NHK - Jan 04
Japan's airports, railway stations and expressways are crowded on Tuesday as people return from their year-end and New Year holidays.
Japan Duolingo app users spend longest time on language study: report
Kyodo - Jan 04
Japan-based users of popular language-learning app Duolingo spend the longest time studying a language on the platform, with English being studied the most followed by Korean and Chinese, a recent report by the U.S.-based developer showed.
Why kids are getting plastic surgery in Japan
VICE - Jan 04
Micchi is only 9 but she has already had double eyelid surgery. Japan is ranked 4th in the world for having the most number of plastic surgery procedures. Hostess Nonoka has had more than one hundred surgeries, and plans to have more.
Majority of Japan's food, household goods makers plan 2023 price hike
Nikkei - Jan 04
Price increases are planned in 2023 at the majority of Japanese companies that produce food and other daily necessities, a Nikkei survey finds, with businesses caught between covering surging costs and keeping customers happy.
JAXA to begin final screening in astronaut recruitment
NHK - Jan 04
Japan's space agency is set to begin the final screening of applicants in its latest astronaut recruitment. Those who pass the screening will go on to take part in an international lunar exploration project.
Japanese high school football team fluff unique free-kick routine
theguardian.com - Jan 04
The Takagawa Gakuen high school football team in Japan used a technique of their own invention to take a free-kick, as three players kneeled in front of the wall, while three attackers danced in a circle next to the ball.
Japan says it scrambled jets to monitor Chinese aircraft carrier operations
Japan Today - Jan 04
Japan said on Monday it scrambled jet fighters and dispatched aircraft and warships over the past two weeks to keep tabs on China's Liaoning aircraft carrier and five warships that conducted naval maneuvers and flight operations in the Pacific.
First Class Seats | Japan's Overnight Capsule Hotel Bus by Dream Relier from Osaka to Tokyo
At JAPAN - Jan 04
This time I took the luxury overnight express bus from Osaka to Tokyo.
Seven Samurai (1954) Movie Review – An intense Japanese classic
thereviewgeek.com - Jan 03
Seven Samurai is an epic samurai drama, set in the latter half of the 16th century during the Sengoku period of Japanese history.
55-year-old soccer star 'Kazu' looks forward to 2023 season
NHK - Jan 03
The 55-year-old Japanese soccer star Miura Kazuyoshi, known as "Kazu," has expressed a New Year's resolution to play well in the coming season.
Kare Raisu: How Curry And Rice Saved Japan's Navy And Gave It A National Dish
slurrp.com - Jan 03
The first Japanese recipe for curry, "raisukare," was published in 1872, just a few years after the Meiji era began.
