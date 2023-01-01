Tokyo to offer monthly stipend to help defray schooling costs

Tokyo plans to include the funds for the new program in its budget for fiscal 2023 and begin providing the cash by the end of the year.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the cost of education in the Japanese capital exceeds the national average by approximately 5,000 yen per student per month, and the 5,000 yen cash handout will go toward making up the difference.

There are approximately 2 million Tokyo residents aged 18 and younger, which translates to an education support budget of about 120 billion yen ($920 million) per year if the benefit is universally applied.