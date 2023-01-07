Kyoto's Kinkaku-ji to raise admission fees for 1st time in 30 years
金閣寺の拝観料『４月から１００円値上げ』コロナ禍での参拝者減や物価高が影響
KYOTO, Jan 07 (NHK) - The famed golden temple of Kinkaku-ji in Japan's ancient capital of Kyoto is raising its admission fees for the first time in 30 years.
The UNESCO World Heritage site plans to increase its general admission fee by 100 yen to 500 yen, or about 3.7 dollars, from April. Entrance for elementary and junior high school students will remain unchanged at 300 yen, and preschool children will continue to be admitted free....continue reading
Jan 07 (MBS NEWS) - 京都の世界遺産・金閣寺が拝観料を４月から値上げします。 ...continue reading
Plane makes emergency landing at central Japan airport after bomb threat
NHK - Jan 07
A bomb threat has forced a passenger plane operated by budget carrier Jetstar Japan to make an emergency landing at an airport in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan.
NHK - Jan 07
A bomb threat has forced a passenger plane operated by budget carrier Jetstar Japan to make an emergency landing at an airport in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan.
Kyoto's Kinkaku-ji to raise admission fees for 1st time in 30 years
NHK - Jan 07
The famed golden temple of Kinkaku-ji in Japan's ancient capital of Kyoto is raising its admission fees for the first time in 30 years.
NHK - Jan 07
The famed golden temple of Kinkaku-ji in Japan's ancient capital of Kyoto is raising its admission fees for the first time in 30 years.
Station near Nagoya Castle gets name change to ease visitor confusion
Japan Today - Jan 06
The Nagoya city government hoped to resolve a source of confusion for visitors to the central Japan city by changing the name of the subway station close to Nagoya Castle on Wednesday to one better reflecting its proximity to the historic site.
Japan Today - Jan 06
The Nagoya city government hoped to resolve a source of confusion for visitors to the central Japan city by changing the name of the subway station close to Nagoya Castle on Wednesday to one better reflecting its proximity to the historic site.
Trains, planes and roads crowded as people return from holidays
NHK - Jan 04
Japan's airports, railway stations and expressways are crowded on Tuesday as people return from their year-end and New Year holidays.
NHK - Jan 04
Japan's airports, railway stations and expressways are crowded on Tuesday as people return from their year-end and New Year holidays.
Japanese Garden with more than 1000yrs of history | World Heritage Site
NIWA-Japanese Garden Collection - Jan 04
Motsuji Temple has records dating back to its founding in 850 by Priest Ennin of the Tendai Sect. The story goes that Ennin became lost in a thick fog while traveling around northern Japan.
NIWA-Japanese Garden Collection - Jan 04
Motsuji Temple has records dating back to its founding in 850 by Priest Ennin of the Tendai Sect. The story goes that Ennin became lost in a thick fog while traveling around northern Japan.
First Class Seats | Japan's Overnight Capsule Hotel Bus by Dream Relier from Osaka to Tokyo
At JAPAN - Jan 04
This time I took the luxury overnight express bus from Osaka to Tokyo.
At JAPAN - Jan 04
This time I took the luxury overnight express bus from Osaka to Tokyo.
JAL and ANA offer greener flight options
Nikkei - Jan 03
In the face of rising concerns about environmental degradation and a global move toward sustainability, two of Japan's top airlines have begun to transform their operations to greener practices.
Nikkei - Jan 03
In the face of rising concerns about environmental degradation and a global move toward sustainability, two of Japan's top airlines have begun to transform their operations to greener practices.
Japan’s rural trains battle for survival
france24.com - Dec 30
Many small railway lines across Japanese countryside carry sizeable losses.
france24.com - Dec 30
Many small railway lines across Japanese countryside carry sizeable losses.
Three more Japan airports to allow Hong Kong arrivals
Nikkei - Dec 30
Japan's transport ministry said Thursday the country will conditionally accept direct flights from Hong Kong to airports in Fukuoka, Naha and one near Sapporo after it had initially planned to ban them.
Nikkei - Dec 30
Japan's transport ministry said Thursday the country will conditionally accept direct flights from Hong Kong to airports in Fukuoka, Naha and one near Sapporo after it had initially planned to ban them.
Japan to require COVID-19 test on arrival for China travellers
CNA - Dec 27
Japan will require COVID-19 tests on arrival for travellers from mainland China from Friday (Dec 30), Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said, after Beijing announced it will end inbound quarantine requirements.
CNA - Dec 27
Japan will require COVID-19 tests on arrival for travellers from mainland China from Friday (Dec 30), Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said, after Beijing announced it will end inbound quarantine requirements.
Riding Japan’s 7 Star Luxury Sleeper Train | Seven Stars in Kyushu
Solo Solo Travel - Dec 25
Today we will ride the most luxurious sleeper train in Japan, the Seven Stars in Kyushu around Kyushu.
Solo Solo Travel - Dec 25
Today we will ride the most luxurious sleeper train in Japan, the Seven Stars in Kyushu around Kyushu.
Japan tourism booms as COVID curbs end
inverelltimes.com.au - Dec 22
Visitor arrivals to Japan have jumped to almost one million in the first full month since the country scrapped COVID-19 curbs that effectively halted tourism for more than two years.
inverelltimes.com.au - Dec 22
Visitor arrivals to Japan have jumped to almost one million in the first full month since the country scrapped COVID-19 curbs that effectively halted tourism for more than two years.
How to: Dining Out in Japan | Travel Tips
japan-guide.com - Dec 22
With Japan having a large selection of restaurants of an almost endless variety and with its complex culture and numerous unique customs, it can sometimes be a little stressful to dine out without worrying about making a cultural faux pas.
japan-guide.com - Dec 22
With Japan having a large selection of restaurants of an almost endless variety and with its complex culture and numerous unique customs, it can sometimes be a little stressful to dine out without worrying about making a cultural faux pas.
Japan Sea coast may see more snow than normal in next 3 months
NHK - Dec 21
Japanese weather officials say regions along the Sea of Japan may see more snow than normal over the next three months.
NHK - Dec 21
Japanese weather officials say regions along the Sea of Japan may see more snow than normal over the next three months.
Snow in Niigata traps hundreds of vehicles in traffic jams
NHK - Dec 20
Hundreds of vehicles were trapped on a major highway running through the city of Kashiwazaki in Niigata Prefecture on the Sea of Japan coast early Tuesday, as heavy snow fell in the area.
NHK - Dec 20
Hundreds of vehicles were trapped on a major highway running through the city of Kashiwazaki in Niigata Prefecture on the Sea of Japan coast early Tuesday, as heavy snow fell in the area.
21-Hour Voyage in Cheapest Capsule Bed on Japan's Overnight Ferry | Suisen
travelgeek - Dec 20
This time, we are trying the cheapest bed which looks like a capsule hotel on Tokyo-Kyushu Ferry from Shin-Moji(Fukuoka) to Yokosuka(Kanagawa).
travelgeek - Dec 20
This time, we are trying the cheapest bed which looks like a capsule hotel on Tokyo-Kyushu Ferry from Shin-Moji(Fukuoka) to Yokosuka(Kanagawa).
Travel Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7