Japan sees record-high daily death counts of COVID-19
NHK -- Jan 09
Japan's health authorities are reporting record-high deaths from the coronavirus, with over 400 people succumbing each day.
Sunday's count was down slightly from the figure for recent days. But experts warn the situation could get worse in the coming weeks.
Health officials across the country confirmed 407 fatalities linked to the virus on Sunday. The central prefecture of Aichi had the most of Japan's 47 prefectures, at 44. In Tokyo, 30 people died. Most of the victims were over 70.
A home nursing care provider in Tokyo said vulnerable people need extra help. The provider said, "The patient's condition worsened in a short period of time. Those with underlying conditions face greater risks." He said the number of infections has also been surging in retirement homes. ...continue reading
U.S. poised to extend Japan security umbrella into space
Nikkei - Jan 09
The U.S. is finalizing plans to extend its security umbrella for Japan into space, seeking to protect satellites crucial in military surveillance and operations, Nikkei has learned.
Young Girls Teamwork Make LARGEST Braised Pork Combo in JAPAN!
Japanese food craftsman - Jan 09
These young girls amazing teamwork help make this 94 year old restaurants massive soy braised pork combo one of the largest in Japan.
New Year Grand Sumo tournament opens in Tokyo
NHK - Jan 08
The New Year Grand Sumo tournament opened in Tokyo on Sunday. This tournament has only one yokozuna, the highest rank, and a single ozeki, the second highest, on the ranking list.
Plane makes emergency landing at central Japan airport after bomb threat
NHK - Jan 07
A bomb threat has forced a passenger plane operated by budget carrier Jetstar Japan to make an emergency landing at an airport in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan.
63-year-old woman, son arrested for secretly filming women at bathing facility in Nagoya
Japan Today - Jan 07
Aichi prefectural police have arrested a 63-year-old woman and her 37-year-old son on suspicion of violating the prefecture’s public nuisance ordinance by secretly filming women in a bathing facility’s dressing room and bath.
Kyoto's Kinkaku-ji to raise admission fees for 1st time in 30 years
NHK - Jan 07
The famed golden temple of Kinkaku-ji in Japan's ancient capital of Kyoto is raising its admission fees for the first time in 30 years.
Suspect denies killing family of 3 in Saitama on Christmas Day
Japan Today - Jan 06
The suspect in the deaths of three family members last month at a residence in Hanno, Saitama Prefecture, has denied killing them, police said Wednesday.
Tokyo to offer monthly stipend to help defray schooling costs
Nikkei - Jan 06
Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said on Wednesday that her government will provide benefits of approximately 5,000 yen ($38) per person per month to residents of Tokyo aged 18 or younger to help cover the cost of their education.
Station near Nagoya Castle gets name change to ease visitor confusion
Japan Today - Jan 06
The Nagoya city government hoped to resolve a source of confusion for visitors to the central Japan city by changing the name of the subway station close to Nagoya Castle on Wednesday to one better reflecting its proximity to the historic site.
Sony-Honda EV alliance unveils Afeela brand and Qualcomm partnership
Japan Times - Jan 05
The Sony-Honda electric vehicle alliance unveiled a new brand and its prototype car on Thursday while also announcing a partnership with U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm on intelligent mobility technology.
Tokyo's Toyosu market holds first auction in 2023
NHK - Jan 05
Traders at Tokyo's Toyosu wholesale market held the first auction of 2023 on Thursday to sell raw and frozen tuna from ports around Japan and abroad.
New Year's card game held in Kyoto for the first time in three years
NHK - Jan 05
Players dressed in ancient costumes have played the traditional Japanese card game karuta at a shrine in Kyoto for the first time in three years.
Crowds throng Japanese shrines to pray for good fortune on first business day of 2023
CNA - Jan 05
Japanese employees returned to work on Wednesday (Jan 4) after celebrating the first three days of 2023 by travelling and having family gatherings, as eased restrictions allowed a gradual return to normalcy following two years of muted celebrations.
Japan’s top cosplayer made over $1.5 million in 2022, manager reveals
nextshark.com - Jan 05
Top Japanese cosplayer Enako earned over 200 million yen (approximately $1.5 million) in revenue for 2022, according to her manager.
Moderna takes another expansion step, snapping up Japanese mRNA company
thepharmaletter.com - Jan 05
Taking advantage of the vast cash pile generated by the success of its COVID-19 vaccine Spikevax, US mRNA therapeutics and vaccines specialist Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) today announced its first out-right acquisition since its launch in 2020.
