New Year Grand Sumo tournament opens in Tokyo
TOKYO, Jan 08 (NHK) - The New Year Grand Sumo tournament opened in Tokyo on Sunday. This tournament has only one yokozuna, the highest rank, and a single ozeki, the second highest, on the ranking list.
This lack of top wrestlers last happened 125 years ago. But Yokozuna Grand Champion Terunofuji sat out the first day due to surgery on both knees he underwent in October of last year.
Ozeki Takakeisho started the tournament with a win over Komusubi Wakamotoharu. He pushed his opponent out of the ring. Wakamotoharu was promoted to the fourth-highest rank after the previous tournament. ...continue reading
The New Year Grand Sumo tournament opened in Tokyo on Sunday. This tournament has only one yokozuna, the highest rank, and a single ozeki, the second highest, on the ranking list.
Japanese high school football team fluff unique free-kick routine
The Takagawa Gakuen high school football team in Japan used a technique of their own invention to take a free-kick, as three players kneeled in front of the wall, while three attackers danced in a circle next to the ball.
55-year-old soccer star 'Kazu' looks forward to 2023 season
The 55-year-old Japanese soccer star Miura Kazuyoshi, known as "Kazu," has expressed a New Year's resolution to play well in the coming season.
Predictions 2023: Lacking a Dominant Wrestler, Sumo Titles Will Be up for Grabs
With yokozuna Terunofuji's future in doubt, the door is wide open for others to move up the ranks, and other sumo New Year predictions for the year to come.
The best players in the history of the Japanese national football team
Heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup, no one really gave Japan much hope. The Bule Samurai have impressed in recent editions of the tournament.
Japan's Performance at the World Cup
The FIFA World Cup is one of the most, if not the most important sports events in the world.
Aoki's ex-chairman admits paying bribes for Tokyo Games sponsorship rights
The founder and former chairman of a business suit retailer has admitted that he paid bribes to win sponsorship rights for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.
Daiya Seto makes history as three more records fall at short-course worlds
Japanese master Daiya Seto became the first swimmer ever to claim six straight world titles in the same event at a short-course championships Saturday as Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte smashed the women’s 50-meter breaststroke record.
Football: J-League 1st division to feature 20 teams from 2024
The J-League first division will feature 20 teams from the 2024 season, an increase from the current 18, as part of a plan to enhance its level and competitiveness, a source familiar with the matter said Wednesday.
Inoue Naoya becomes undisputed world bantamweight champ
Japanese boxer Inoue Naoya has made history, becoming the first undisputed bantamweight world champion to hold all four major titles.
Can the Milwaukee Bucks win the 2022-2023 NBA season?
The 2022-2023 NBA title race is wide open, and while the Golden State Warriors are by far the team that has won 4 NBA wins over the past eight seasons, in pre-season polls, pundits favored another club, the Milwaukee Bucks.
Amateur gymnasts in Japan set world record for back handsprings
Amateur gymnasts in Japan have set a world record for the most people doing back handsprings simultaneously.
Samurai Blue get hero's welcome on return to Japan from World Cup in Qatar
Japan’s national soccer team returned home on Wednesday having surprised the world with group-stage wins over Germany and Spain in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, eventually exiting in the round of 16 on penalties to Croatia.
Ohtani wins All-MLB Team awards for 2nd straight year
Japanese Major Leaguer Ohtani Shohei of the Los Angeles Angels has been chosen as a starting pitcher and designated hitter for the All-MLB Team.
Japanese fans applaud Samurai Blue despite loss to Croatia on penalties
Hundreds of soccer fans witnessed Japan's heartbreaking World Cup defeat to Croatia at a public viewing spot in Tokyo. Their reaction to the loss, however, was largely positive.
Croatia beat Japan on penalties to reach World Cup quarter-finals
Croatia goalkeeper Dominic Kivakovic saved penalties from Takumi Minamino, Kaoru Mitoma and Maya Yoshida before Mario Pasalic netted the winning spot-kick in their 3-1 shootout win over Japan on Monday to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.
