New Year Grand Sumo tournament opens in Tokyo

This lack of top wrestlers last happened 125 years ago. But Yokozuna Grand Champion Terunofuji sat out the first day due to surgery on both knees he underwent in October of last year.

Ozeki Takakeisho started the tournament with a win over Komusubi Wakamotoharu. He pushed his opponent out of the ring. Wakamotoharu was promoted to the fourth-highest rank after the previous tournament. ...continue reading