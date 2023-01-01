Young Girls Teamwork Make LARGEST Braised Pork Combo in JAPAN!
Japanese food craftsman -- Jan 09
These young girls amazing teamwork help make this 94 year old restaurants massive soy braised pork combo one of the largest in Japan.
Their energetic attitude to work and synergy keeps this restaurant popular and packed!
Japan's Anime & Comics under Growing Criticism
The Japan Reporter - Jan 09
Critics say that Japan's comics often feature young teenage girls engaged in inappropriate acts, with exaggerated body parts but facial features that look like those of kids.
Coming-of-Age Day ceremonies held across Japan
Japan Today - Jan 09
Young women in colorful kimonos and and smartly-dressed men celebrated Coming-of-Age Day at ceremonies across Japan on Monday.
Whale spotted near mouth of Yodo River in Osaka
Kyodo - Jan 09
An 8-meter-long whale was spotted near the mouth of the Yodo River in Osaka on Monday, a rare sighting of the large mammal in Osaka Bay, according to the coast guard.
U.S. poised to extend Japan security umbrella into space
Nikkei - Jan 09
The U.S. is finalizing plans to extend its security umbrella for Japan into space, seeking to protect satellites crucial in military surveillance and operations, Nikkei has learned.
Tokyo's Yamanote Line train services back to normal after renovation work
NHK - Jan 09
Train service on part of Tokyo's Yamanote Line resumed early Monday morning after large-scale renovation work was carried out at Shibuya Station over the weekend.
Japan sees record-high daily death counts of COVID-19
NHK - Jan 09
Japan's health authorities are reporting record-high deaths from the coronavirus, with over 400 people succumbing each day.
New Year Grand Sumo tournament opens in Tokyo
NHK - Jan 08
The New Year Grand Sumo tournament opened in Tokyo on Sunday. This tournament has only one yokozuna, the highest rank, and a single ozeki, the second highest, on the ranking list.
Plane makes emergency landing at central Japan airport after bomb threat
NHK - Jan 07
A bomb threat has forced a passenger plane operated by budget carrier Jetstar Japan to make an emergency landing at an airport in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan.
63-year-old woman, son arrested for secretly filming women at bathing facility in Nagoya
Japan Today - Jan 07
Aichi prefectural police have arrested a 63-year-old woman and her 37-year-old son on suspicion of violating the prefecture’s public nuisance ordinance by secretly filming women in a bathing facility’s dressing room and bath.
Kyoto's Kinkaku-ji to raise admission fees for 1st time in 30 years
NHK - Jan 07
The famed golden temple of Kinkaku-ji in Japan's ancient capital of Kyoto is raising its admission fees for the first time in 30 years.
Suspect denies killing family of 3 in Saitama on Christmas Day
Japan Today - Jan 06
The suspect in the deaths of three family members last month at a residence in Hanno, Saitama Prefecture, has denied killing them, police said Wednesday.
Tokyo to offer monthly stipend to help defray schooling costs
Nikkei - Jan 06
Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said on Wednesday that her government will provide benefits of approximately 5,000 yen ($38) per person per month to residents of Tokyo aged 18 or younger to help cover the cost of their education.
Station near Nagoya Castle gets name change to ease visitor confusion
Japan Today - Jan 06
The Nagoya city government hoped to resolve a source of confusion for visitors to the central Japan city by changing the name of the subway station close to Nagoya Castle on Wednesday to one better reflecting its proximity to the historic site.
Sony-Honda EV alliance unveils Afeela brand and Qualcomm partnership
Japan Times - Jan 05
The Sony-Honda electric vehicle alliance unveiled a new brand and its prototype car on Thursday while also announcing a partnership with U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm on intelligent mobility technology.
Tokyo's Toyosu market holds first auction in 2023
NHK - Jan 05
Traders at Tokyo's Toyosu wholesale market held the first auction of 2023 on Thursday to sell raw and frozen tuna from ports around Japan and abroad.
