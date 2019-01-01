U.S. poised to extend Japan security umbrella into space
The expanded protection would be covered by Article 5 of the U.S.-Japan security treaty, which obligates Washington to defend Japan if territory under its administrative control is attacked. Japan's satellites would be deemed as under such control.
The two allies, with an eye on China and Russia, aim to bolster deterrence by underscoring their commitment to responding against an enemy attack with force.
Japan and the U.S. aim to include the provision in the joint statement from their "two-plus-two" security talks between defense and diplomatic chiefs set for Wednesday in Washington. Plans call for the statement from the summit two days later between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House to include the arrangement as well.
Cyberspace was added to the U.S. defense commitment in 2019, expanding from land, air or maritime attacks. ...continue reading
Nikkei - Jan 09
The U.S. is finalizing plans to extend its security umbrella for Japan into space, seeking to protect satellites crucial in military surveillance and operations, Nikkei has learned.
