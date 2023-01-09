Tokyo's Yamanote Line train services back to normal after renovation work

All of the approximately 540 trains operating on the outer loop of the Yamanote Line were stopped from Osaki to Ikebukuro stations via Shibuya. The suspension lasted from Saturday's first train through Sunday's last.

The number of trains on the outer loop running to other stations and those on the inner circle were heavily reduced.

The service change is believed to have affected some 530,000 people.

Thousands of workers took part in the fourth stage of the five-part renovation process over the weekend.

They rerouted the track for the Yamanote Line's outer circle and consolidated the platforms for the outer and inner loops into one.