Tokyo Marathon returns to pre-pandemic scale

The Tokyo Marathon is being held on the scale it was known for before the coronavirus pandemic for the first time in four years. It is one of the largest races in Japan.

About 38,000 runners started the race at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building on Sunday morning in the chilly and cloudy weather.

Crowds of spectators gathered along the route and cheered, as no restrictions are in place this year.

The course passes through well-known Tokyo districts such as Asakusa and Ginza, and finishes at Tokyo Station.