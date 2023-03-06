Avalanches hit Hokkaido; one dead

A series of avalanches has occurred in Hokkaido, northern Japan, as sunny weather pushed up temperatures. A backcountry skier has died and another skier has gone missing.

Police received a call at around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday from a family saying one of its members had gone missing while backcountry skiing at Mount Yotei.

Police found a man buried in snow. He was taken to a hospital but died.

Police say an avalanche appears to have occurred at a site where the 35-year-old was found.

An avalanche advisory had been issued for the area at around 9:30 a.m., and the temperature was 1.7 degrees Celsius at noon.

An accident also occurred at Mount Pekerebetsu in the town of Shimizu. Police received a call shortly after midday saying one person had been caught in an avalanche while skiing. ...continue reading