The Secrets of GREEN TEA: Becoming a Tea Master in Shizuoka

It’s Shizuka in Shizuoka! Shizuoka prefecture is famous for its production of Japanese green tea, and accounts for over 40% of all the green tea grown in Japan.

In this award-winning Eat! Meet! Japan experience, Shizuka learns all the secrets of Japanese tea production, and trains to become a tea master!

Shizuka undergoes tea master training from the experts, learning how to identify the differences in tea through touch, smell, and of course, taste! Using her new skills, she creates a special Shizuka blend tea. She also gets to make a nerikiri wagashi sweet to enjoy with a fresh bowl of matcha! ...continue reading