Japan's H3 rocket fails in second attempted launch

The second attempt to launch Japan's H3 rocket failed minutes after liftoff on Tuesday as its second-stage engine did not ignite and the nation's space agency ordered the space vehicle to self-destruct.

The launch took place on a clear morning at the Tanegashima Space Center about 1,000 kilometers southwest of Tokyo. It was the second attempt by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), developer of the two-stage rocket, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, the prime contractor, after a try on Feb. 17 was aborted at the last minute due to an electrical glitch. ...continue reading Mar 07 (ANNnewsCH) - 日本の新たな主力ロケット・H3ロケット初号機の打ち上げが失敗したことを受け、文科省は原因究明に向けて第1回対策本部を開催しました。 ... continue reading

Japanese astronomer catches meteorite smashing into the moon

space.com - Mar 11

A Japanese astronomer captured the telltale flash of a meteorite impacting the moon, causing a brief flash on our celestial neighbor's nightside. A Japanese astronomer captured the telltale flash of a meteorite impacting the moon, causing a brief flash on our celestial neighbor's nightside.

World's first flying bike goes on sale on Japan

The Telegraph - Mar 11

The world’s first flying bike has hit the market in Japan for nearly £500,000 as creators of the XTURISMO “luxury air cruiser” say it will bring science fiction to life. The world’s first flying bike has hit the market in Japan for nearly £500,000 as creators of the XTURISMO “luxury air cruiser” say it will bring science fiction to life.

Twin pandas at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo being prepared for independence from mother

- Mar 10

Twin panda cubs at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo are being prepared for independence from their mother starting on Friday. Twin panda cubs at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo are being prepared for independence from their mother starting on Friday.

Failed H3 launch puts Japan on back foot in global rocket race

Nikkei - Mar 08

The second failure of Japan's H3 rocket in what was supposed to be its maiden launch marks a setback for plans to develop the country's space industry, to set up its own satellite navigation system and more. The second failure of Japan's H3 rocket in what was supposed to be its maiden launch marks a setback for plans to develop the country's space industry, to set up its own satellite navigation system and more.

Japan's H3 rocket fails in second attempted launch

Nikkei - Mar 07

The second attempt to launch Japan's H3 rocket failed minutes after liftoff on Tuesday as its second-stage engine did not ignite and the nation's space agency ordered the space vehicle to self-destruct. The second attempt to launch Japan's H3 rocket failed minutes after liftoff on Tuesday as its second-stage engine did not ignite and the nation's space agency ordered the space vehicle to self-destruct.

Japan's new supercomputer will forecast heavy rains 6 hours in advance

interestingengineering.com - Mar 02

Trust Japan to get a supercomputer to predict heavy rain and other natural disasters like landslides and flooding. Trust Japan to get a supercomputer to predict heavy rain and other natural disasters like landslides and flooding.

Japan researchers working to reduce climate impact of cow burps

Kyodo - Feb 27

Researchers in Japan are working to reduce the climate impact of cow burps by developing stomach sensors and using artificial intelligence to effectively administer feed that inhibits methane production. Researchers in Japan are working to reduce the climate impact of cow burps by developing stomach sensors and using artificial intelligence to effectively administer feed that inhibits methane production.

Asteroid Ryugu is rich in organic molecules that can be building blocks of life

space.com - Feb 27

The first look at samples returned by the Hayabusa2 spacecraft supports the theory that vital elements for life like amino acids could have been delivered from space. The first look at samples returned by the Hayabusa2 spacecraft supports the theory that vital elements for life like amino acids could have been delivered from space.

The Epic Mystery of the Japanese Wolf--Are There Wolves in Japan?

Bob Gymlan - Feb 27

The wolf inspired fear, but it was also considered heroic. I like the woods because magic and mysticism runs seamlessly with science and nature. Survival and struggle are the laws of the lawless night. The wolf inspired fear, but it was also considered heroic. I like the woods because magic and mysticism runs seamlessly with science and nature. Survival and struggle are the laws of the lawless night.

Japan's organ donor shortage pushes patients to look abroad

Nikkei - Feb 27

The arrest of the head of a Japanese nonprofit for allegedly facilitating an unapproved organ transplant overseas underscores long-standing problems with the donation system in a country that ranks only 44th in the world in transplants. The arrest of the head of a Japanese nonprofit for allegedly facilitating an unapproved organ transplant overseas underscores long-standing problems with the donation system in a country that ranks only 44th in the world in transplants.

Japanese startup to launch balloon flight space viewing tours

DNAIndiaNews - Feb 24

A balloon made that could soon be carrying passengers to space. A new Japanese company IWAYA INC. announced its plans in Tokyo. It is a drum-shaped plastic cabin is 1.5 meters (4.9 feet) in diameter and has several large windows to allow a view of space above or the Earth below. A balloon made that could soon be carrying passengers to space. A new Japanese company IWAYA INC. announced its plans in Tokyo. It is a drum-shaped plastic cabin is 1.5 meters (4.9 feet) in diameter and has several large windows to allow a view of space above or the Earth below.

Japan to eliminate Covid-specific hospital beds within a year

AsiaNews - Feb 23

Hospital beds will no longer be reserved exclusively for COVID-19 patients within a year after the disease’s status is lowered to the same level as seasonal flu, it has been learned. Hospital beds will no longer be reserved exclusively for COVID-19 patients within a year after the disease’s status is lowered to the same level as seasonal flu, it has been learned.

Japan flying car group makes first manned outdoor flight

Nikkei - Feb 22

A flying car achieved the first manned outdoor flight in Japan on Friday morning in a trial by a local consortium of aviation and automobile businesses, a big step for a technology seen as serving remote islands and mountainous regions that lack transportation. A flying car achieved the first manned outdoor flight in Japan on Friday morning in a trial by a local consortium of aviation and automobile businesses, a big step for a technology seen as serving remote islands and mountainous regions that lack transportation.

Analyzing why new Japanese H3 flagship rocket did not lift off

NHK - Feb 17

Experts are trying to figure out why Japan's new H3 flagship rocket was not able to lift off from a site in southwestern Japan as scheduled. Experts are trying to figure out why Japan's new H3 flagship rocket was not able to lift off from a site in southwestern Japan as scheduled.

Man indicted for shooting fireworks at Shibuya scramble crossing

Japan Today - Feb 17

A 35-year-old man who shot fireworks over a crowd at Tokyo’s famous Shibuya scramble crossing last year has been sent to prosecutors. A 35-year-old man who shot fireworks over a crowd at Tokyo’s famous Shibuya scramble crossing last year has been sent to prosecutors.