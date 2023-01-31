2023年のインフレ見通し
ここ数十年で最大のインフレ
2022年はここ数十年で初めてとなる、世界的なインフレの年となった。インフレ率は消費者物価指数で表され、消費者物価指数は日本を初めほとんどの国が毎月1回発表する。消費者物価指数の数字はいろいろなウェブサイトに載っており、海外ブローカーのPortradesのサイトでもインフレ率を含めた経済指標をカレンダー形式で見られる。
しかしインフレ進行を懸念した各国中銀は昨年に政策金利を大きく引き上げた。各国の政策金利発表も同様にPortradesを含む多くのサイトで見ることができる。
インフレ抑制のためには利上げをすることがセオリーであり、利上げの効果で昨年末からようやくインフレにも頭打ちの兆しが見えてきた。
主要機関のインフレ予想は？
では日本の国内外の、2023年のインフレ率はどのように予想されているのだろうか？日銀が公表している各年度（4～3月）のインフレ率予想は、最新の数字で2022年度が3.0％だったが2023年度は1.6％とかなりの低下が予想されている。
IMF（国際通貨基金）が公表している世界全体のインフレ予想では、2022年（1～12月）のインフレは8.8％だったものの23年は6.6％と鈍化が予想されている。
一方欧州委員会のアメリカのインフレ率予想によると、2022年（1～12月）は7.9％と高かったものの2023年は3.4％と大幅低下が予想されている。
どの予測でも2023年は22年よりインフレ率の低下が予想されている。利上げの効果でインフレはかなり落ち着いてきたと見られている。
実際は予想より高い数字か
とはいえこれまで挙げた数字はあくまで予想であり、実際には終わってみるまでどうなるかわからない。おそらく全体的に公的機関の予想より高い数字になるのではないだろうか。
日銀の2022年度の予想を取っても、日本のインフレ率は昨年6月から今年1月まで8ヶ月連続で上昇しており、1月には約40年ぶりの4.2％となった。今後2～3月もさらに上昇すれば年間3.0％では終わらないだろう。
日本の2023年度も、あるいはアメリカや世界の2023年も予想通りにインフレが低下するとは限らない。昨年のインフレの大きな要因となったウクライナ紛争は、2023年になってもまだ終わっていない。エネルギーや穀物など商品先物価格が高騰したこともインフレ要因だったが、それらはまだ高止まりしておりパンデミック前の水準までは下がっていない。
公的機関の予想は外れることも少なからずあり、2023年のインフレ率も現在出ている予想よりは高い数字で終わるのではないか。
