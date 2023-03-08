Japan resumes horse-carriage processions for new foreign ambassadors

Japan's Imperial Household Agency has resumed processions of horse-drawn carriages for newly appointed foreign ambassadors, after a three-year suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first procession carrying the new ambassador of Fiji left Tokyo Station for the Imperial Palace at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. The 1.5 kilometer journey took 10 minutes.

A procession is held when newly appointed envoys present their credentials to the Emperor.

The agency stopped organizing processions in March 2020 to prevent spectators from gathering along the route. ...continue reading