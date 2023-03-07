Japanese lawmaker GaaSyy refuses to return home for apology at Diet

A member of Japan's Upper House who has been asked to apologize in the Diet for his continued absence from its sessions has refused to do so.

GaaSyy is a YouTuber who won a seat in last year's Upper House election. He has not attended any Diet sessions despite repeated calls for him to do so.

He belongs to the NHK Party, which wants reforms implemented at the public broadcaster.

In the livestream from Turkey, he claimed that about 90 percent of those around him are against his returning to Japan. He also said it would be too early for him to do so.

He added that he offered to submit a video in which he reads out an apology to the Diet, but that the offer was rejected.