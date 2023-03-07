Isuzu launches first electric truck

Isuzu Motors is the latest entrant in Japan's increasingly competitive EV truck sector.

The automaker launched a fully electric version of its light-duty Elf truck on Tuesday, and is offering it with three battery capacity options. Isuzu says it can get about 170 kilometers to a charge.

The Japanese government has set a goal for total sales of new small trucks and other commercial vehicles to be 20-to-30-percent electric by 2030. That includes hybrids.