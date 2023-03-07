Why Japan’s ‘shunto’ spring wage talks matter
Every March, management of major Japanese firms meet with unions for wage talks across industries that set the tone for employees’ pay in the new fiscal year.
The precedent set at the “shunto” spring wage talks also influences wages at smaller firms that employ seven out of 10 Japanese workers and supply big manufacturers.
The outcome will have a huge influence on how soon the Bank of Japan (BOJ) could end ultra-low interest rates, as steady wage hikes are crucial to kick-starting domestic demand and keeping inflation sustainably around its 2% target. ...continue reading
Japan parliament endorses Kazuo Ueda as next BOJ governor
Japan's parliament on Friday approved academic Kazuo Ueda as the next Bank of Japan governor, entrusting him with the formidable task of minimizing the side-effects of the central bank's protracted monetary easing and preparing the ground for an exit strategy once its inflation target is within reach.
Japan's producer prices up in February but pace eases
The prices of goods traded among companies in Japan rose in February. The increase was slower than the previous month due to slowing energy cost rises.
Isuzu launches first electric truck
Isuzu Motors is the latest entrant in Japan's increasingly competitive EV truck sector.
Japan runs record current account deficit in January
Japan logged a record current account deficit in January on persistent rises in the cost of importing fuel, government data showed on Wednesday.
Why Japan’s ‘shunto’ spring wage talks matter
Government's decision to raise Tokyo taxi fares is unreasonable, court says
The Tokyo District Court says the central government's decision to raise taxi fares in the capital is unreasonable as it forces taxi firms to raise fares regardless of their situations.
2023年のインフレ見通し
2022年はここ数十年で稀に見る世界的なインフレの年だった。日本以外の多くの国がインフレ抑制のために金利を大きく引き上げたことで、昨年末からようやくインフレ低下の兆しが見えてきている。
Google Japan employees form union as layoff threat looms
Employees at Google's Japanese arm has unionized for the first time, as the wave of layoffs by big tech companies spreads beyond the U.S.
Japan authorities seek criminal charges against Dentsu, others over Olympics contracts
Japan's Fair Trade Commission said on Tuesday it filed criminal complaints against Dentsu and five other advertising firms as well as seven individuals over alleged bid-rigging on contracts for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Nissan accelerates electric transition plans
Nissan Motor is planning to speed up its rollout of electric cars in some of its biggest markets. The Japanese automaker says it now expects hybrid and fully electric vehicles to make up 98 percent of its European sales by fiscal 2026.
Japan's consumer price inflation hits 41-year high
Consumer prices in Japan rose at the fastest pace in over four decades in January. Electricity, gas, and food costs in particular, are soaring.
BYD acknowledges using toxic chemical in electric buses for Japan
Chinese electric-vehicle giant BYD confirmed Thursday the presence of a toxic chemical in electric buses for the Japanese market, saying the substance does not carry health risks while also indicating plans to end its use.
Japan egg prices surge on bird flu, costs of feed and labor
An avian influenza outbreak and rising feed costs are behind a shortage of chicken eggs in Japan that has led to rising prices for popular restaurant items including beef bowl dishes as well as the household staple mayonnaise.
Event held to promote maglev railway between New York and Washington
Businesspeople from Japan and the United States have organized an event to promote the construction of a magnetic levitation railway for the US East Coast.
FTX Japan to recommence withdrawals in February
FTX Japan, the Japanese subsidiary of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has issued a statement on the withdrawal of users’ fiat currency and crypto assets.
Teen staple Forever 21 relaunches in Japan as upscale clothier
Forever 21, which came to epitomize the fast-fashion movement by selling trendy, of-the-moment clothing to teens at bottom-barrel prices, is relaunching in Japan by quietly overhauling itself as an upmarket clothier.
