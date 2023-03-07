Why Japan’s ‘shunto’ spring wage talks matter

Every March, management of major Japanese firms meet with unions for wage talks across industries that set the tone for employees’ pay in the new fiscal year.

The precedent set at the “shunto” spring wage talks also influences wages at smaller firms that employ seven out of 10 Japanese workers and supply big manufacturers.

The outcome will have a huge influence on how soon the Bank of Japan (BOJ) could end ultra-low interest rates, as steady wage hikes are crucial to kick-starting domestic demand and keeping inflation sustainably around its 2% target. ...continue reading