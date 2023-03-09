Hold the mayonnaise as egg shortage hits McDonald’s to 7-Eleven in Japan
【外食大手の約2割】たまごメニュー“休止” ファミレスなども
taipeitimes.com -- Mar 09
McDonald’s, 7-Eleven and mayonnaise maker Kewpie are just some of the firms in Japan contending with the worst-ever global outbreak of bird flu.
Of 100 listed restaurant companies in Japan, 18 had suspended egg-related items as of Sunday, according to Teikoku Databank.
Fewer hens led to a near doubling in the wholesale price of the farm staple last month to Y327 (US$2.38) from a year earlier, the research firm said on Tuesday.
That means McDonald’s Holdings Co Japan Ltd’s Teritama Muffin is off the menu.
The breakfast sandwich, which combines egg, sausage and teriyaki sauce, is typically offered in spring each year.
The fast-food giant has also warned it could temporarily halt sales of hamburgers that contain eggs if supply disruptions persist. ...continue reading
Mar 09 (日テレNEWS) - ファミリーレストランやファストフード店など、外食大手のおよそ2割が、たまごを使ったメニューを休止していることがわかりました。 ...continue reading
Japan's great quake: 12 years later, 30,000 still unable to go home
Nikkei - Mar 11
More than 30,000 Japanese remain displaced after a major earthquake and tsunami struck northeastern Japan 12 years ago on Saturday, even as some of the worst affected areas reopen to former residents.
60-year-old Japanese laundromat owner fights panty thief half his age, almost gets run over
soranews24.com - Mar 11
Thief tells owner what he’s doing in “none of your concern,” but brave senior disagrees.
Japanese tourist assaulted during Holi in Delhi, video goes viral
ap7am.com - Mar 11
A video of a group of men assaulting a Japanese tourist during Holi celebrations in Delhi went viral on social media and it has led the Delhi Police to seek assistance from the Japanese embassy in identifying the victim.
Japanese astronomer catches meteorite smashing into the moon
space.com - Mar 11
A Japanese astronomer captured the telltale flash of a meteorite impacting the moon, causing a brief flash on our celestial neighbor's nightside.
World's first flying bike goes on sale on Japan
The Telegraph - Mar 11
The world’s first flying bike has hit the market in Japan for nearly £500,000 as creators of the XTURISMO “luxury air cruiser” say it will bring science fiction to life.
To mask or not to mask? The decision is yours from Monday
The Japan News - Mar 11
People will be advised to use their discretion regarding masking up in public from Monday, under the government’s eased mask-wearing guidelines.
Diamond Princess returns to Yokohama 3 yrs after mass COVID outbreak
Kyodo - Mar 10
The Diamond Princess liner returned to Yokohama near Tokyo on Friday for the first time since a mass COVID outbreak three years ago led Japan to quarantine those onboard and suspend the arrival of foreign cruise ships until this month.
Hot spring inn in western Japan searched over alleged poor sanitary practices
NHK - Mar 10
Police in Fukuoka Prefecture, western Japan, have searched a traditional Japanese inn over suspected poor sanitary practices for its hot spring bath.
Japan parliament endorses Kazuo Ueda as next BOJ governor
Nikkei - Mar 10
Japan's parliament on Friday approved academic Kazuo Ueda as the next Bank of Japan governor, entrusting him with the formidable task of minimizing the side-effects of the central bank's protracted monetary easing and preparing the ground for an exit strategy once its inflation target is within reach.
Japan's producer prices up in February but pace eases
NHK - Mar 10
The prices of goods traded among companies in Japan rose in February. The increase was slower than the previous month due to slowing energy cost rises.
How did Japan become Buddhist? - History of Religions
Kings and Generals - Mar 10
Kings and Generals animated historical documentary series on the history of Japan and history of religions continues with an episode on how Japan became Buddhist.
Japan’s Coffee Obsession explained
Faultline - Mar 10
While Andy was in Japan he noticed that Coffee was everywhere and he really wasn't consuming the best of it.
Japan Airlines scraps US$48 promo fares after demand crashes website
themalaysianreserve.com - Mar 10
Japan Airlines Co. ended a campaign to sell steeply discounted tickets for domestic flights after demand overwhelmed the carrier’s website.
Can Japan win the World Baseball Classic for a third time?
newsonjapan.com - Mar 10
Japan are a two-time World Baseball Classic winner. However, it seems like a long time ago that Japan won those honours.
Former Japanese women’s national team player criticises federation for unprofessionalism
newsonjapan.com - Mar 10
Japan’s women’s national team finished second in February’s SheBelieves Cup held in the United States.
Homecoming hero Ohtani helps Japan win baseball opener
france24.com - Mar 09
Major league superstar Shohei Ohtani was given a hero's welcome as he led Japan to an 8-1 win over China in their World Baseball Classic opener in Tokyo on Thursday.
