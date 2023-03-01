Japan city stumbles over plan to recognize foreigners as citizens

A Japanese city is considering not including foreigners within its definition of citizens, officials said Wednesday, after receiving public comment opposing a potential ordinance revision to that end.

The city of Kumamoto in southwestern Japan, which currently only defines its citizens as residents as well as people studying there, had planned to add the phrase "those with a foreign nationality" amid a growing foreign population.

It hoped the revision would encourage foreign residents to participate in community activities. But the proposal led to a misunderstanding that they would eventually get voting rights, the officials said. ...continue reading