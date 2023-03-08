Police arrest three for malicious prank at sushi restaurant in Japan

Japanese police have arrested three people who posted on social media a prank at a sushi restaurant that included one of them putting his mouth on a soy sauce dispenser spout.

Police said on Wednesday they arrested 21-year-old Yoshino Ryoga and two teenagers on suspicion of obstructing the restaurant's operation.

Police say the three carried out the prank at a Kura Sushi conveyor-belt restaurant in Nagoya City, central Japan, on February 3. The police say Yoshino put his mouth on the spout.

The restaurant submitted a damage report to police.

Investigators say the three are believed to have become acquainted through social networking services. The investigators have not disclosed whether the arrested admitted to the charge. ...continue reading