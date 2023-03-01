Court upholds 15-yr sentence on woman for starving a friend's son

In rejecting the appeal by the defendant Emiko Akahori, 50, the Fukuoka High Court supported a lower court ruling that said she psychologically controlled her friend, Rie Ikari, 41, and the two conspired to severely reduce Ikari's son's meals from around August 2019.

By late March 2020, the boy, Shojiro, became severely malnourished and due to insufficient feeding, starved to death on April 18 that year. ...continue reading