Court upholds 15-yr sentence on woman for starving a friend's son
５歳児餓死事件の控訴審 無罪主張の“ママ友”２審も懲役１５年
FUKUOKA, Mar 09 (Kyodo) - A high court upheld on Thursday a sentence of 15 years in prison given to a woman for manipulating a fellow mother to starve her 5-year-old son to death in the southwestern Japan prefecture of Fukuoka in 2020.
In rejecting the appeal by the defendant Emiko Akahori, 50, the Fukuoka High Court supported a lower court ruling that said she psychologically controlled her friend, Rie Ikari, 41, and the two conspired to severely reduce Ikari's son's meals from around August 2019.
By late March 2020, the boy, Shojiro, became severely malnourished and due to insufficient feeding, starved to death on April 18 that year. ...continue reading
Mar 09 ( FBS福岡放送ニュース) - 福岡県篠栗町で３年前、当時５歳の男の子を餓死させたとして、保護責任者遺棄致死などの罪に問われた“ママ友”の控訴審判決が言い渡されました。福岡高等裁判所は９日、懲役１５年とした１審判決を支持し、無罪を主張した被告側の控訴を退けました。 ...continue reading
60-year-old Japanese laundromat owner fights panty thief half his age, almost gets run over
soranews24.com - Mar 11
Thief tells owner what he’s doing in “none of your concern,” but brave senior disagrees.
Court upholds 15-yr sentence on woman for starving a friend's son
Man arrested for stealing underwear from laundromat
Japan resumes horse-carriage processions for new foreign ambassadors
Woman gets 11 years for murder of mentally ill husband with son's help
Severed Head, Mutilated Bodies: How grisly cat killings have Japan on edge
Man suspected of killing university student with thallium
Japanese actor sues lawyer for sexual harassment
Why virgin men should move to Japan
Husband of Japan’s ex-princess Mako registered as lawyer in New York
Deaths jumped 8.9% in Japan in 2022 to almost double birth total
Ex-KAT-TUN singer Tanaka jailed for drug possession
Crown Prince Akishino to attend coronation of King Charles III
Sad reason crime rates in the elderly are rising in Japan
Exploring Tokyo's BIGGEST Slum: Japan's Underworld
Japanese man becomes local hero in Ukraine’s Kharkiv
