Homecoming hero Ohtani helps Japan win baseball opener

Major league superstar Shohei Ohtani was given a hero's welcome as he led Japan to an 8-1 win over China in their World Baseball Classic opener in Tokyo on Thursday.

Ohtani was playing in the Japanese capital for the first time since joining the Los Angeles Angels five years ago and he did not disappoint an adoring crowd of over 40,000.

Making his first pitching start of the year, the 28-year-old struck out five Chinese batters and gave up only one hit before leaving the mound after four innings.

He also drove in two runs with a huge double in the fourth inning to edge Japan towards a win that was harder work than the final score suggested. ...continue reading