Japanese tourist assaulted during Holi in Delhi, video goes viral

A video of a group of men assaulting a Japanese tourist during Holi celebrations in Delhi went viral on social media and it has led the Delhi Police to seek assistance from the Japanese embassy in identifying the victim.

According to the sources, the Japanese embassy has denied having any knowledge of the incident. The victim, believed to be a Japanese tourist staying in Paharganj, has reportedly left for Bangladesh.

Sources said that three boys, including a juvenile, have been apprehended by police and have confessed to the crime. The video is under analysis for further details. No complaint has been received from the victim, and the police have reached out to the Japanese embassy for help in identifying her and gathering more information about the incident.