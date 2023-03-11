60-year-old Japanese laundromat owner fights panty thief half his age, almost gets run over

Thief tells owner what he’s doing in “none of your concern,” but brave senior disagrees.

At around 12:20 in the morning last Sunday, a 27-year-old man walked into a laundromat in the Kasaharacho neighborhood of Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture. He wasn’t carrying any clothes to wash, or even a bag, but that’s not all that unusual. If people in Japan are drying their clothes at a laundromat, they’ll often go run errands or hit up the local convenience store while the cycle is going on, leaving their laundry bag hanging on the dryer’s handle.

However, after the man entered, he went and stood in front of a stopped dryer with no bag on the handle. After checking over his shoulder, he opened the dryer’s door and began ruffling through the women’s underwear inside.

The man had failed, though, to notice the presence of the laundromat’s owner, Takuya Yamano. The 60-year-old Yamano walked up to the younger man and asked “What’re you doing?”, to which he replied “None of your concern. None of your concern” and “I’m not stealing anything.” ...continue reading