World's first flying bike goes on sale on Japan

The world’s first flying bike has hit the market in Japan for nearly £500,000 as creators of the XTURISMO “luxury air cruiser” say it will bring science fiction to life.

The 12-foot long, 300kg sit-on machine was inspired by Star Wars and can hit speeds of 62mph, drawing power from two large central rotors running on a 228-horsepower, petrol-fueled Kawasaki motor.

The £465,000 machine - available in red, blue and black - can stay in the air for 40 minutes, before settling on the ground on landing skids. ...continue reading