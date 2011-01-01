70-year-old man arrested after menacing passenger with knife on bullet train

Police in Omiya, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 70-year-old man on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business after he menaced another passenger with a knife on a bullet train on Saturday.

The incident occurred at around 10:30 a.m. on a train on the Tohoku shinkansen while it was on its way from Tokyo to Morioka, Iwate Prefecture, Kyodo News reported.

According to police and JR East, Naomitsu Hirayama, a farmer from Tochigi Prefecture, got into an argument with the passenger sitting beside him. He then took a multipurpose knife with a 5-cm-long blade out of his bag and menaced the passenger with it. ...continue reading