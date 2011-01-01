Japanese novelist Kenzaburo Oe, winner of the 1994 Nobel Prize in Literature who was also known as a campaigner for the pacifist Constitution and against nuclear power, has died of old age, publisher Kodansha said Monday. He was 88.

One of the most celebrated authors in Japan in the post-World War II era, Oe in his late 70s spearheaded a civic movement calling for the elimination of nuclear plants, in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster triggered by a massive earthquake and tsunami. Mar 13 (ANNnewsCH) - 作家でノーベル文学賞受賞者の大江健三郎さんが亡くなりました。 ... continue reading

Tokyo court orders retrial of 1966 quadruple murder case

Kyodo - Mar 13

A Tokyo court ordered Monday that the case against a former professional boxer, who was sentenced to death over a 1966 quadruple murder case in Shizuoka Prefecture in central Japan, be retried. A Tokyo court ordered Monday that the case against a former professional boxer, who was sentenced to death over a 1966 quadruple murder case in Shizuoka Prefecture in central Japan, be retried.

Kenzaburo Oe, Japanese Nobel literature laureate, dies at 88

Nikkei - Mar 13

Australia's baseball aces suffer the power of Ohtani

The West - Mar 12

70-year-old man arrested after menacing passenger with knife on bullet train

Japan Today - Mar 12

Ex-head of inn with bacteria exceeding limit dies in apparent suicide

Kyodo - Mar 12

Japanese astronaut Wakata returns from International Space Station

NHK - Mar 12

Japan's great quake: 12 years later, 30,000 still unable to go home

Nikkei - Mar 11

60-year-old Japanese laundromat owner fights panty thief half his age, almost gets run over

soranews24.com - Mar 11

Japanese tourist assaulted during Holi in Delhi, video goes viral

ap7am.com - Mar 11

Japanese astronomer catches meteorite smashing into the moon

space.com - Mar 11

World's first flying bike goes on sale on Japan

The Telegraph - Mar 11

To mask or not to mask? The decision is yours from Monday

The Japan News - Mar 11

Diamond Princess returns to Yokohama 3 yrs after mass COVID outbreak

Kyodo - Mar 10

Hot spring inn in western Japan searched over alleged poor sanitary practices

NHK - Mar 10

Japan parliament endorses Kazuo Ueda as next BOJ governor

Nikkei - Mar 10

