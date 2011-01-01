Kenzaburo Oe, Japanese Nobel literature laureate, dies at 88
ノーベル文学賞作家 大江健三郎さん（88）死去
Nikkei -- Mar 13
Japanese novelist Kenzaburo Oe, winner of the 1994 Nobel Prize in Literature who was also known as a campaigner for the pacifist Constitution and against nuclear power, has died of old age, publisher Kodansha said Monday. He was 88.
One of the most celebrated authors in Japan in the post-World War II era, Oe in his late 70s spearheaded a civic movement calling for the elimination of nuclear plants, in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster triggered by a massive earthquake and tsunami.
Mar 13 (ANNnewsCH) - 作家でノーベル文学賞受賞者の大江健三郎さんが亡くなりました。 ...continue reading
Tokyo court orders retrial of 1966 quadruple murder case
Kyodo - Mar 13
A Tokyo court ordered Monday that the case against a former professional boxer, who was sentenced to death over a 1966 quadruple murder case in Shizuoka Prefecture in central Japan, be retried.
Kyodo - Mar 13
A Tokyo court ordered Monday that the case against a former professional boxer, who was sentenced to death over a 1966 quadruple murder case in Shizuoka Prefecture in central Japan, be retried.
Kenzaburo Oe, Japanese Nobel literature laureate, dies at 88
Nikkei - Mar 13
Japanese novelist Kenzaburo Oe, winner of the 1994 Nobel Prize in Literature who was also known as a campaigner for the pacifist Constitution and against nuclear power, has died of old age, publisher Kodansha said Monday. He was 88.
Nikkei - Mar 13
Japanese novelist Kenzaburo Oe, winner of the 1994 Nobel Prize in Literature who was also known as a campaigner for the pacifist Constitution and against nuclear power, has died of old age, publisher Kodansha said Monday. He was 88.
Australia's baseball aces suffer the power of Ohtani
The West - Mar 12
Australia's breakthrough baseball men have finally been brought down to earth, crushed by the power of Japan's super-slugging sports hero Shohei Ohtani in Tokyo.
The West - Mar 12
Australia's breakthrough baseball men have finally been brought down to earth, crushed by the power of Japan's super-slugging sports hero Shohei Ohtani in Tokyo.
70-year-old man arrested after menacing passenger with knife on bullet train
Japan Today - Mar 12
Police in Omiya, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 70-year-old man on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business after he menaced another passenger with a knife on a bullet train on Saturday.
Japan Today - Mar 12
Police in Omiya, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 70-year-old man on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business after he menaced another passenger with a knife on a bullet train on Saturday.
Ex-head of inn with bacteria exceeding limit dies in apparent suicide
Kyodo - Mar 12
The former head of the operator of a southwestern Japan inn, who came under fire for only changing hot spring bathwater twice a year, allowing legionella bacteria to proliferate beyond the allowable limit, has died in a suspected suicide, police said Sunday.
Kyodo - Mar 12
The former head of the operator of a southwestern Japan inn, who came under fire for only changing hot spring bathwater twice a year, allowing legionella bacteria to proliferate beyond the allowable limit, has died in a suspected suicide, police said Sunday.
Japanese astronaut Wakata returns from International Space Station
NHK - Mar 12
Japanese astronaut Wakata Koichi has returned to Earth from the International Space Station, along with three crewmembers.
NHK - Mar 12
Japanese astronaut Wakata Koichi has returned to Earth from the International Space Station, along with three crewmembers.
Japan's great quake: 12 years later, 30,000 still unable to go home
Nikkei - Mar 11
More than 30,000 Japanese remain displaced after a major earthquake and tsunami struck northeastern Japan 12 years ago on Saturday, even as some of the worst affected areas reopen to former residents.
Nikkei - Mar 11
More than 30,000 Japanese remain displaced after a major earthquake and tsunami struck northeastern Japan 12 years ago on Saturday, even as some of the worst affected areas reopen to former residents.
60-year-old Japanese laundromat owner fights panty thief half his age, almost gets run over
soranews24.com - Mar 11
Thief tells owner what he’s doing in “none of your concern,” but brave senior disagrees.
soranews24.com - Mar 11
Thief tells owner what he’s doing in “none of your concern,” but brave senior disagrees.
Japanese tourist assaulted during Holi in Delhi, video goes viral
ap7am.com - Mar 11
A video of a group of men assaulting a Japanese tourist during Holi celebrations in Delhi went viral on social media and it has led the Delhi Police to seek assistance from the Japanese embassy in identifying the victim.
ap7am.com - Mar 11
A video of a group of men assaulting a Japanese tourist during Holi celebrations in Delhi went viral on social media and it has led the Delhi Police to seek assistance from the Japanese embassy in identifying the victim.
Japanese astronomer catches meteorite smashing into the moon
space.com - Mar 11
A Japanese astronomer captured the telltale flash of a meteorite impacting the moon, causing a brief flash on our celestial neighbor's nightside.
space.com - Mar 11
A Japanese astronomer captured the telltale flash of a meteorite impacting the moon, causing a brief flash on our celestial neighbor's nightside.
World's first flying bike goes on sale on Japan
The Telegraph - Mar 11
The world’s first flying bike has hit the market in Japan for nearly £500,000 as creators of the XTURISMO “luxury air cruiser” say it will bring science fiction to life.
The Telegraph - Mar 11
The world’s first flying bike has hit the market in Japan for nearly £500,000 as creators of the XTURISMO “luxury air cruiser” say it will bring science fiction to life.
To mask or not to mask? The decision is yours from Monday
The Japan News - Mar 11
People will be advised to use their discretion regarding masking up in public from Monday, under the government’s eased mask-wearing guidelines.
The Japan News - Mar 11
People will be advised to use their discretion regarding masking up in public from Monday, under the government’s eased mask-wearing guidelines.
Diamond Princess returns to Yokohama 3 yrs after mass COVID outbreak
Kyodo - Mar 10
The Diamond Princess liner returned to Yokohama near Tokyo on Friday for the first time since a mass COVID outbreak three years ago led Japan to quarantine those onboard and suspend the arrival of foreign cruise ships until this month.
Kyodo - Mar 10
The Diamond Princess liner returned to Yokohama near Tokyo on Friday for the first time since a mass COVID outbreak three years ago led Japan to quarantine those onboard and suspend the arrival of foreign cruise ships until this month.
Hot spring inn in western Japan searched over alleged poor sanitary practices
NHK - Mar 10
Police in Fukuoka Prefecture, western Japan, have searched a traditional Japanese inn over suspected poor sanitary practices for its hot spring bath.
NHK - Mar 10
Police in Fukuoka Prefecture, western Japan, have searched a traditional Japanese inn over suspected poor sanitary practices for its hot spring bath.
Japan parliament endorses Kazuo Ueda as next BOJ governor
Nikkei - Mar 10
Japan's parliament on Friday approved academic Kazuo Ueda as the next Bank of Japan governor, entrusting him with the formidable task of minimizing the side-effects of the central bank's protracted monetary easing and preparing the ground for an exit strategy once its inflation target is within reach.
Nikkei - Mar 10
Japan's parliament on Friday approved academic Kazuo Ueda as the next Bank of Japan governor, entrusting him with the formidable task of minimizing the side-effects of the central bank's protracted monetary easing and preparing the ground for an exit strategy once its inflation target is within reach.
Japan's producer prices up in February but pace eases
NHK - Mar 10
The prices of goods traded among companies in Japan rose in February. The increase was slower than the previous month due to slowing energy cost rises.
NHK - Mar 10
The prices of goods traded among companies in Japan rose in February. The increase was slower than the previous month due to slowing energy cost rises.
Society Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7