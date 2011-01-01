Japan grants long-term visa to gay U.S. man wed to Japanese

Japan has granted a long-term visa to an American man who married his same-sex Japanese partner in the United States, in what his representative called on Monday a "breakthrough" move in a country that does not recognize same-sex marriage.

The designated activities visa will allow Andrew High, who has been seeking long-term residence through the legal system, to remain in Japan for up to a year. The visa was granted by the Tokyo Regional Immigration Services Bureau on Friday.

"The decision was made on a case-by-case basis, but it should be established as part of the system," his representative said.

Same-sex couples are eligible for a designated activities visa if both of them are foreign nationals but not if one of them is Japanese. High had previously only been granted a temporary visa. ...continue reading