‘Iron Chef’ Kenichi Chen Dies at Age 67
「料理の鉄人」陳建一さん（67）死去
The Japan News -- Mar 14
Chef Kenichi Chen, famous for his appearances on the popular TV series “Ryouri no Tetsujin” (Iron Chef), died in a Tokyo hospital on Saturday due to interstitial pneumonia. He was 67.
Chen was known as “Chyuka no Tetsujin,” or the iron man of Chinese cuisine.
Born in Tokyo in 1956, Chen’s real name was Kenichi Azuma. His father was a chef from China who introduced Sichuan cuisine throughout Japan. ...continue reading
Mar 14 (ANNnewsCH) - テレビ番組「料理の鉄人」などに出演していた四川飯店グループの会長・陳建一さんが亡くなりました。67歳でした。 ...continue reading
Female suicides in Japan rise in 2022 for 3rd straight year
Kyodo - Mar 14
The number of women committing suicide in Japan increased for the third straight year in 2022, rising 67 from the previous year to 7,135, government data showed Tuesday, with the upward trend apparently fueled by the coronavirus pandemic.
Japan OKs bill to reform sexual offense charge, raise age of consent
Kyodo - Mar 14
Japan's Cabinet approved a bill Tuesday to recognize a sexual violation even in the absence of physical violence or coercion and raise the age of sexual consent from 13 to 16, as part of reforms to the country's Penal Code.
Cherry blossoms bloom early in Tokyo
NHK - Mar 14
Cherry blossoms have started blooming in Japan's capital. This is one of the earliest blooms since records began 70 years ago.
Absent lawmaker to be expelled from Japan's Upper House
NHK - Mar 14
The Discipline Committee of Japan's Upper House has decided to strip a member of the chamber of his status as lawmaker, which is the most severe punishment available.
The Cult Behind Japan’s Deadliest Terrorist Attack
VICE - Mar 14
Aum Shinrikyo. A doomsday cult responsible for one of the deadliest attacks in Japanese history.
Japanese woman groped in viral Holi video breaks silence: ‘I love everything about India’
yahoo.com - Mar 14
A Japanese woman at the center of a disturbing video that shows her being nonconsensually groped by a group of males in New Delhi, India, has spoken out after the terrifying encounter.
Japan grants long-term visa to gay U.S. man wed to Japanese
Japan Today - Mar 14
Japan has granted a long-term visa to an American man who married his same-sex Japanese partner in the United States, in what his representative called on Monday a "breakthrough" move in a country that does not recognize same-sex marriage.
4 Tips for Acing the JET Programme Interview
jobsinjapan.com - Mar 14
In this article I’ll tell you the 4 tips I used to pass the Jet Programme interview not once but twice!
Japan's Recruiting Agencies Are Switching To Metaverse
newsonjapan.com - Mar 14
The Metaverse is taking a toll on the market. The high craze for this advanced technology proves it all!
Tokyo court orders retrial of 1966 quadruple murder case
Kyodo - Mar 13
A Tokyo court ordered Monday that the case against a former professional boxer, who was sentenced to death over a 1966 quadruple murder case in Shizuoka Prefecture in central Japan, be retried.
Kenzaburo Oe, Japanese Nobel literature laureate, dies at 88
Nikkei - Mar 13
Japanese novelist Kenzaburo Oe, winner of the 1994 Nobel Prize in Literature who was also known as a campaigner for the pacifist Constitution and against nuclear power, has died of old age, publisher Kodansha said Monday. He was 88.
Australia's baseball aces suffer the power of Ohtani
The West - Mar 12
Australia's breakthrough baseball men have finally been brought down to earth, crushed by the power of Japan's super-slugging sports hero Shohei Ohtani in Tokyo.
70-year-old man arrested after menacing passenger with knife on bullet train
Japan Today - Mar 12
Police in Omiya, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 70-year-old man on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business after he menaced another passenger with a knife on a bullet train on Saturday.
Ex-head of inn with bacteria exceeding limit dies in apparent suicide
Kyodo - Mar 12
The former head of the operator of a southwestern Japan inn, who came under fire for only changing hot spring bathwater twice a year, allowing legionella bacteria to proliferate beyond the allowable limit, has died in a suspected suicide, police said Sunday.
Japanese astronaut Wakata returns from International Space Station
NHK - Mar 12
Japanese astronaut Wakata Koichi has returned to Earth from the International Space Station, along with three crewmembers.
