Female suicides in Japan rise in 2022 for 3rd straight year

The number of women committing suicide in Japan increased for the third straight year in 2022, rising 67 from the previous year to 7,135, government data showed Tuesday, with the upward trend apparently fueled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Suicides among boys and girls attending elementary, junior high and high schools rose 41 to 514, topping the previous record high of 499 seen in 2020, the data showed.

Overall, the number of people taking their own lives in Japan increased 874 to 21,881, with male suicides seeing the first increase in 13 years at 14,746 cases, up 807 from the year before. ...continue reading