Japanese sushi restaurant adopts AI surveillance system after pranksters arrested

Kura Sushi, a major conveyor-belt sushi chain in Japan, has introduced a new function to its AI camera system, which it said will help detect and alert staff to suspicious behaviour.

It came after a clip of a man drinking soy sauce directly from a communal bottle at one of its branches in central Japan went viral online in February 2023, sparking hygiene concerns. The man and two teenagers have since been arrested on March 9.

Hot spring baths block Japan's geothermal potential

AFP - Mar 15

The hot springs at Tsuchiyu Onsen are beloved by bathers but also power a small geothermal plant, making use of an abundant yet barely tapped green energy source in Japan.

Japan's Recruiting Agencies Are Switching To Metaverse

newsonjapan.com - Mar 14

The Metaverse is taking a toll on the market. The high craze for this advanced technology proves it all!

Japanese astronaut Wakata returns from International Space Station

NHK - Mar 12

Japanese astronaut Wakata Koichi has returned to Earth from the International Space Station, along with three crewmembers.

Japanese astronomer catches meteorite smashing into the moon

space.com - Mar 11

A Japanese astronomer captured the telltale flash of a meteorite impacting the moon, causing a brief flash on our celestial neighbor's nightside.

World's first flying bike goes on sale on Japan

The Telegraph - Mar 11

The world's first flying bike has hit the market in Japan for nearly £500,000 as creators of the XTURISMO "luxury air cruiser" say it will bring science fiction to life.

Twin pandas at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo being prepared for independence from mother

Twin panda cubs at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo are being prepared for independence from their mother starting on Friday.

Failed H3 launch puts Japan on back foot in global rocket race

Nikkei - Mar 08

The second failure of Japan's H3 rocket in what was supposed to be its maiden launch marks a setback for plans to develop the country's space industry, to set up its own satellite navigation system and more.

Japan's H3 rocket fails in second attempted launch

Nikkei - Mar 07

The second attempt to launch Japan's H3 rocket failed minutes after liftoff on Tuesday as its second-stage engine did not ignite and the nation's space agency ordered the space vehicle to self-destruct.

Japan's new supercomputer will forecast heavy rains 6 hours in advance

interestingengineering.com - Mar 02

Trust Japan to get a supercomputer to predict heavy rain and other natural disasters like landslides and flooding.

Japan researchers working to reduce climate impact of cow burps

Kyodo - Feb 27

Researchers in Japan are working to reduce the climate impact of cow burps by developing stomach sensors and using artificial intelligence to effectively administer feed that inhibits methane production.

Asteroid Ryugu is rich in organic molecules that can be building blocks of life

space.com - Feb 27

The first look at samples returned by the Hayabusa2 spacecraft supports the theory that vital elements for life like amino acids could have been delivered from space.

The Epic Mystery of the Japanese Wolf--Are There Wolves in Japan?

Bob Gymlan - Feb 27

The wolf inspired fear, but it was also considered heroic. I like the woods because magic and mysticism runs seamlessly with science and nature. Survival and struggle are the laws of the lawless night.

Japan's organ donor shortage pushes patients to look abroad

Nikkei - Feb 27

The arrest of the head of a Japanese nonprofit for allegedly facilitating an unapproved organ transplant overseas underscores long-standing problems with the donation system in a country that ranks only 44th in the world in transplants.

Japanese startup to launch balloon flight space viewing tours

DNAIndiaNews - Feb 24

A balloon made that could soon be carrying passengers to space. A new Japanese company IWAYA INC. announced its plans in Tokyo. It is a drum-shaped plastic cabin is 1.5 meters (4.9 feet) in diameter and has several large windows to allow a view of space above or the Earth below.