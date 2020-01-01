'Harry Potter' theme park to open in Tokyo in June

Warner Bros. Studio Japan, a Tokyo-based subsidiary of the U.S. movie studio giant, will open a theme park based on the popular "Harry Potter" movie series in Japan on June 16.

It will be the company's second "Harry Potter" attraction globally, and its first in Asia, following the opening of a similar theme park in London. The 6,300-yen ($47) admission tickets (for adults) must be reserved in advance to ensure that guests have ample time to enjoy the experience. Advanced sales start March 22.