Lamborghini stolen to punish cheating boyfriend

In December 2022, the suspect is believed to have confined a man in his 30s and robbed him of cash and a luxury Lamborghini.

The trigger for the crime was a consultation received from a 23-year-old woman who was dating the victim at the time.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the girlfriend asked the suspect to "punish her cheating boyfriend." In response to this, the suspect gathered two friends and summoned the victim to the woman's apartment. When the man arrived, he threatened him a knife, punched him several times in the face, and restrained him with handcuffs. ...continue reading