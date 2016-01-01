Former Tsukiji president arrested for selling 18 tons of frozen tuna without permission
TV Asahi News -- Mar 16
The former president of a food processing company in Tsukiji, Tokyo, was arrested for selling about 18 tons of frozen tuna without permission.
From May to July 2016, three people, including former president of a food processing company, Tetsuo Suzuki (73), were entrusted to sell about 18 tons of frozen tuna worth 25 million yen by a food company, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department. ...continue reading
Lamborghini stolen to punish cheating boyfriend
FNN - Mar 16
A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery causing injury after responding to a woman's request to punish her boyfriend who she believed was cheating on her.
Court orders Japan govt. to recognize lesbian Uganda refugee fleeing persecution
NHK - Mar 16
A district court in Osaka, western Japan, has ordered the central government to grant refugee status to a Ugandan woman who says she fled to Japan as she was persecuted for being homosexual.
The Dark Secret Behind Japan's 0% Homelessness Rate
Explained with Dom - Mar 15
In the many ways that Japan stands out, there is one particular thing that makes it completely unique. Despite having a population of 125 million people, it is the only country in the world that has a homeless population rate of almost 0%, something that was previously considered impossible.
The Cult Behind Japan’s Deadliest Terrorist Attack
VICE - Mar 14
Aum Shinrikyo. A doomsday cult responsible for one of the deadliest attacks in Japanese history.
Japanese woman groped in viral Holi video breaks silence: ‘I love everything about India’
yahoo.com - Mar 14
A Japanese woman at the center of a disturbing video that shows her being nonconsensually groped by a group of males in New Delhi, India, has spoken out after the terrifying encounter.
Japan grants long-term visa to gay U.S. man wed to Japanese
Japan Today - Mar 14
Japan has granted a long-term visa to an American man who married his same-sex Japanese partner in the United States, in what his representative called on Monday a "breakthrough" move in a country that does not recognize same-sex marriage.
Tokyo court orders retrial of 1966 quadruple murder case
Kyodo - Mar 13
A Tokyo court ordered Monday that the case against a former professional boxer, who was sentenced to death over a 1966 quadruple murder case in Shizuoka Prefecture in central Japan, be retried.
Kenzaburo Oe, Japanese Nobel literature laureate, dies at 88
Nikkei - Mar 13
Japanese novelist Kenzaburo Oe, winner of the 1994 Nobel Prize in Literature who was also known as a campaigner for the pacifist Constitution and against nuclear power, has died of old age, publisher Kodansha said Monday. He was 88.
70-year-old man arrested after menacing passenger with knife on bullet train
Japan Today - Mar 12
Police in Omiya, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 70-year-old man on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business after he menaced another passenger with a knife on a bullet train on Saturday.
Ex-head of inn with bacteria exceeding limit dies in apparent suicide
Kyodo - Mar 12
The former head of the operator of a southwestern Japan inn, who came under fire for only changing hot spring bathwater twice a year, allowing legionella bacteria to proliferate beyond the allowable limit, has died in a suspected suicide, police said Sunday.
Japan's great quake: 12 years later, 30,000 still unable to go home
Nikkei - Mar 11
More than 30,000 Japanese remain displaced after a major earthquake and tsunami struck northeastern Japan 12 years ago on Saturday, even as some of the worst affected areas reopen to former residents.
60-year-old Japanese laundromat owner fights panty thief half his age, almost gets run over
soranews24.com - Mar 11
Thief tells owner what he’s doing in “none of your concern,” but brave senior disagrees.
Hot spring inn in western Japan searched over alleged poor sanitary practices
NHK - Mar 10
Police in Fukuoka Prefecture, western Japan, have searched a traditional Japanese inn over suspected poor sanitary practices for its hot spring bath.
Court upholds 15-yr sentence on woman for starving a friend's son
Kyodo - Mar 09
A high court upheld on Thursday a sentence of 15 years in prison given to a woman for manipulating a fellow mother to starve her 5-year-old son to death in the southwestern Japan prefecture of Fukuoka in 2020.
Man arrested for stealing underwear from laundromat
Japan Today - Mar 08
Police in Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of stealing women’s underwear from a coin-operated laundromat and injuring the laundromat owner, as he fled the scene by car.
