Japan, SKorea take steps to restore ties

Japan and South Korea announced relaxed trade controls and a return of frequent reciprocal visits on Thursday, as President Yoon Suk Yeol visits Tokyo on a trip intended to rebuild ties between the regional neighbors.

For years, the two East Asian countries have been locked in a bitter spat over wartime forced labor. But since his election last May, Yoon has made it clear that repairing relations with Japan is a top priority.

He has already met Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of diplomatic events, and on Thursday the pair kicked off the first full-scale summit between their countries in 12 years.

"At today's summit, I believe that there will be fruitful discussions that can transform Korea-Japan relations, which have been at a standstill, into a relationship of cooperation and mutually beneficial development," Yoon said.

Kishida said the two sides had "agreed on the resumption of shuttle diplomacy by leaders of Japan and South Korea, no matter what the format" of the trips. ...continue reading