Nest-building crows harass deer in Nara
TV Asahi News / NOJ -- Mar 17
Nara's deer are getting annoyed with the "luxury" home building of crows.
As seen in the video, when one crow approaches the deer, it suddenly starts poking around its rear end pulling out fluffy white hair. The crow is trying to make a "luxury home" out of the warm fur. The deer isn't too annoyed at first as they shed their winter fur every spring. ...continue reading
Japan Releases Fully Functioning Female Robots
Motech - Mar 16
The idea of humanoid robots has been around for decades. But, with this ever evolving world this idea as of now, is not just an idea but a reality.
Hot spring baths block Japan's geothermal potential
AFP - Mar 15
The hot springs at Tsuchiyu Onsen are beloved by bathers but also power a small geothermal plant, making use of an abundant yet barely tapped green energy source in Japan.
Japanese sushi restaurant adopts AI surveillance system after pranksters arrested
South China Morning Post - Mar 15
Kura Sushi, a major conveyor-belt sushi chain in Japan, has introduced a new function to its AI camera system, which it said will help detect and alert staff to suspicious behaviour.
Japan's Recruiting Agencies Are Switching To Metaverse
newsonjapan.com - Mar 14
The Metaverse is taking a toll on the market. The high craze for this advanced technology proves it all!
Japanese astronaut Wakata returns from International Space Station
NHK - Mar 12
Japanese astronaut Wakata Koichi has returned to Earth from the International Space Station, along with three crewmembers.
Japanese astronomer catches meteorite smashing into the moon
space.com - Mar 11
A Japanese astronomer captured the telltale flash of a meteorite impacting the moon, causing a brief flash on our celestial neighbor's nightside.
World's first flying bike goes on sale on Japan
The Telegraph - Mar 11
The world’s first flying bike has hit the market in Japan for nearly £500,000 as creators of the XTURISMO “luxury air cruiser” say it will bring science fiction to life.
Twin pandas at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo being prepared for independence from mother
- Mar 10
Twin panda cubs at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo are being prepared for independence from their mother starting on Friday.
Failed H3 launch puts Japan on back foot in global rocket race
Nikkei - Mar 08
The second failure of Japan's H3 rocket in what was supposed to be its maiden launch marks a setback for plans to develop the country's space industry, to set up its own satellite navigation system and more.
Japan's H3 rocket fails in second attempted launch
Nikkei - Mar 07
The second attempt to launch Japan's H3 rocket failed minutes after liftoff on Tuesday as its second-stage engine did not ignite and the nation's space agency ordered the space vehicle to self-destruct.
Japan's new supercomputer will forecast heavy rains 6 hours in advance
interestingengineering.com - Mar 02
Trust Japan to get a supercomputer to predict heavy rain and other natural disasters like landslides and flooding.
Japan researchers working to reduce climate impact of cow burps
Kyodo - Feb 27
Researchers in Japan are working to reduce the climate impact of cow burps by developing stomach sensors and using artificial intelligence to effectively administer feed that inhibits methane production.
Asteroid Ryugu is rich in organic molecules that can be building blocks of life
space.com - Feb 27
The first look at samples returned by the Hayabusa2 spacecraft supports the theory that vital elements for life like amino acids could have been delivered from space.
The Epic Mystery of the Japanese Wolf--Are There Wolves in Japan?
Bob Gymlan - Feb 27
The wolf inspired fear, but it was also considered heroic. I like the woods because magic and mysticism runs seamlessly with science and nature. Survival and struggle are the laws of the lawless night.
Japan's organ donor shortage pushes patients to look abroad
Nikkei - Feb 27
The arrest of the head of a Japanese nonprofit for allegedly facilitating an unapproved organ transplant overseas underscores long-standing problems with the donation system in a country that ranks only 44th in the world in transplants.
