Japan prosecutors charge 3 ex-SDF officers with indecent assault

Japanese prosecutors have charged three former members of the Ground Self-Defense Force with indecent assault of a female colleague, reversing a previous decision not to indict them.

Prosecutors in the northeastern prefecture of Fukushima on Friday charged the three without arrest.

They are accused of pushing Gonoi Rina down on a bed and touching her in August 2021 at Camp Koriyama in Fukushima.

Gonoi reported the case to a GSDF police unit, which referred the three to prosecutors. But prosecutors decided not to indict them in May 2022.

Gonoi quit the GSDF and said she was sexually abused. She also asked an inquest panel to deliberate the matter.