Japan's wheelchair tennis star Kunieda receives People's Honor Award

Prime Minister Kishida Fumio presented the award to Kunieda at a ceremony at the prime minister's office on Friday.

Kunieda achieved a career Golden Slam by winning all four major grand slam tournaments as well as the Paralympics.

Kunieda is the 27th individual and the first para athlete to receive the award. Two-time Olympic figure skating champion Hanyu Yuzuru was the previous recipient in 2018. ...continue reading