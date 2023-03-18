Ex-lawmaker ordered to return passport

Japan's National Police Agency is said to have requested the foreign ministry to order GaaSyy, who is now living abroad, to return his Japanese passport.

The YouTuber-turned-lawmaker was stripped of his Diet member status on Wednesday and faces allegations that he repeatedly threatened celebrities.

Tokyo police obtained an arrest warrant for GaaSyy, whose real name is Higashitani Yoshikazu, on Thursday. He is alleged to have slandered or intimidated several prominent figures on his gossip channel between February and August of 2022.

GaaSyy was expelled from the Upper House after failing to appear at any Diet sessions.

He is said to be staying in the United Arab Emirates to avoid prosecution in Japan. ...continue reading