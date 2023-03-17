Japanese prime minister lays out plan to reverse falling birth rate
Kishida said on Friday that the next six to seven years will be Japan's last chance to reverse its declining birth trend. He also said that his administration will carry out unprecedented measures as a top priority to turn the situation around.
The number of babies born in Japan last year fell below 800,000 for the first time since record-keeping began more than 120 years ago. Many couples are hesitating to add to their families because of rising costs.
Kishida said the government will provide assistance to employers to encourage more of their male staff to take childcare leave. About 14 percent of eligible male workers in Japan took parental leave in 2021. The government aims to raise that number to 50 percent in three years. ...continue reading
NHK - Mar 18
Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has laid out his vision to reverse Japan's plummeting birth rate, a key pillar of which is boosting parental leave benefits.
NHK - Mar 18
Japan's National Police Agency is said to have requested the foreign ministry to order GaaSyy, who is now living abroad, to return his Japanese passport.
NHK - Mar 18
The Tokyo government has been ordered to pay damages over the death of a Nepalese man in custody, but his family took issue with the amount because it factors in foreign law.
Formosa TV - Mar 18
Yokochi Akira, Japanese deputy de facto ambassador to Taiwan, will leave his post at the end of the month. He got a rousing send-off at the Legislative Yuan on Friday after he gave a speech speaking not Mandarin, but Taiwanese.
manilatimes.net - Mar 17
Japan and South Korea announced relaxed trade controls and a return of frequent reciprocal visits on Thursday, as President Yoon Suk Yeol visits Tokyo on a trip intended to rebuild ties between the regional neighbors.
Nikkei - Mar 17
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol enjoyed dinner at two restaurants after their summit and news conference Thursday, deepening their relationship in a more informal setting.
NHK - Mar 15
Japan's Upper House has stripped a member of the chamber of his status as a lawmaker for failing to attend a single Diet session.
Kyodo - Mar 14
Japan's Cabinet approved a bill Tuesday to recognize a sexual violation even in the absence of physical violence or coercion and raise the age of sexual consent from 13 to 16, as part of reforms to the country's Penal Code.
Kyodo - Mar 09
A Japanese city is considering not including foreigners within its definition of citizens, officials said Wednesday, after receiving public comment opposing a potential ordinance revision to that end.
NHK - Mar 08
A member of Japan's Upper House who has been asked to apologize in the Diet for his continued absence from its sessions has refused to do so.
NHK - Mar 07
Japan's defense ministry plans to shut down large-scale coronavirus vaccination venues in Tokyo and Osaka operated by the Self-Defense Forces at the end of the month.
AFP - Mar 06
South Korea announced plans Monday to compensate victims of Japan's forced wartime labour, aiming to end a "vicious cycle" in the Asian powers' relations and boost ties to counter the nuclear-armed North.
Kyodo - Mar 03
Japan's government decided on Friday to enable courts to order the use of GPS trackers to prevent international bail jumping in the wake of the case of former Nissan Motor Co. CEO Carlos Ghosn and other incidents of criminal defendants escaping the country.
Nikkei - Mar 02
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is not attending the two-day Group of 20 foreign ministers' meeting that began in India on Wednesday, instead prioritizing budgetary hearings in parliament.
taipeitimes.com - Mar 02
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the country’s ban on same-sex marriage is not discriminatory, as constitutional freedom of marriage only envisions heterosexual unions.
South China Morning Post - Feb 28
The foreign ministers of Japan and New Zealand attended a meeting in Tokyo to discuss strengthening cooperation based on the “shared concern about security trends in the Indo-Pacific”.