Doomsday prepping in Japan: Inside one woman’s living-room bunker
Those concerns, combined with fears of a missile attack from North Korea, are leading some there to get ready to bunker down.
It may be the home of Zen, but Japan is one of the most natural disaster-prone places on the planet.
Situated on the boundaries of four tectonic plates and on the Western ridge of the ‘ring of fire’, Japan is one of the most tectonically active places on earth. Its position, topography and climate makes the country particularly vulnerable to earthquakes, tsunamis, typhoons and volcanic eruptions.
While earthquakes are common in Japan, with around 1,500 every year, experts have been predicting that Japan is due for a mega earthquake. Authorities say there’s a 70 per cent chance greater Tokyo will be struck by a 7.3 magnitude earthquake by 2050 - a potential disaster they have termed X Day.
This concern, coupled with fears of an increasing threat of a missile attack from North Korea, has contributed to Japan being a booming market in the $200 billion global disaster preparedness industry. ...continue reading
Kyodo - Mar 19
A 32-year-old man was arrested Saturday for arson after a fire gutted the house where he lived in the central Japan prefecture of Nagano, apparently killing three of his family members, police said.
South China Morning Post - Mar 19
In Japan, as some 80,000 people go missing every year, according to data from the National Police Agency. Some are later found, but others vanish completely, becoming what’s described as an “evaporated person” or johatsu-sha.
SBS - Mar 19
Tokyo residents are being told to prepare for X Day. That’s the day when a potential massive earthquake could strike the city.
Kyodo - Mar 18
A teenage girl was arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing a man at a hotel in Toyama Prefecture in central Japan, police said.
nytimes.com - Mar 18
Critically endangered species and ones banned from international trade are among the hundreds of types birds, reptiles and mammals that researchers identified at 142 animal cafes.
NHK - Mar 18
Japanese prosecutors have charged three former members of the Ground Self-Defense Force with indecent assault of a female colleague, reversing a previous decision not to indict them.
TV Asahi News - Mar 16
The former president of a food processing company in Tsukiji, Tokyo, was arrested for selling about 18 tons of frozen tuna without permission.
FNN - Mar 16
A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery causing injury after responding to a woman's request to punish her boyfriend who she believed was cheating on her.
NHK - Mar 16
A district court in Osaka, western Japan, has ordered the central government to grant refugee status to a Ugandan woman who says she fled to Japan as she was persecuted for being homosexual.
Explained with Dom - Mar 15
In the many ways that Japan stands out, there is one particular thing that makes it completely unique. Despite having a population of 125 million people, it is the only country in the world that has a homeless population rate of almost 0%, something that was previously considered impossible.
VICE - Mar 14
Aum Shinrikyo. A doomsday cult responsible for one of the deadliest attacks in Japanese history.
yahoo.com - Mar 14
A Japanese woman at the center of a disturbing video that shows her being nonconsensually groped by a group of males in New Delhi, India, has spoken out after the terrifying encounter.
Japan Today - Mar 14
Japan has granted a long-term visa to an American man who married his same-sex Japanese partner in the United States, in what his representative called on Monday a "breakthrough" move in a country that does not recognize same-sex marriage.
Kyodo - Mar 13
A Tokyo court ordered Monday that the case against a former professional boxer, who was sentenced to death over a 1966 quadruple murder case in Shizuoka Prefecture in central Japan, be retried.
Nikkei - Mar 13
Japanese novelist Kenzaburo Oe, winner of the 1994 Nobel Prize in Literature who was also known as a campaigner for the pacifist Constitution and against nuclear power, has died of old age, publisher Kodansha said Monday. He was 88.
Japan Today - Mar 12
Police in Omiya, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 70-year-old man on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business after he menaced another passenger with a knife on a bullet train on Saturday.