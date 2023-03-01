Man arrested for arson after fire kills 3 at his family home in Nagano
長野 3人死亡の住宅火災 放火容疑で32歳次男を逮捕
Kyodo -- Mar 19
A 32-year-old man was arrested Saturday for arson after a fire gutted the house where he lived in the central Japan prefecture of Nagano, apparently killing three of his family members, police said.
Three bodies believed to be those of the man's father, Hitoshi Nakamura, mother and grandmother in her 90s were found after the fire at the two-story house. ...continue reading
Mar 19 (ANNnewsCH) - 長野市で18日、3人の遺体が見つかった住宅火災で、警察はこの家に住む32歳の次男を放火の疑いで逮捕しました。 ...continue reading
Japan’s ‘evaporated’ people: Inside an industry that helps people disappear
In Japan, as some 80,000 people go missing every year, according to data from the National Police Agency. Some are later found, but others vanish completely, becoming what’s described as an “evaporated person” or johatsu-sha.
Doomsday prepping in Japan: Inside one woman’s living-room bunker
Tokyo residents are being told to prepare for X Day. That’s the day when a potential massive earthquake could strike the city.
Teenage girl arrested after saying she strangled man in central Japan
A teenage girl was arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing a man at a hotel in Toyama Prefecture in central Japan, police said.
How do so many endangered creatures end up in Japan’s animal cafes?
Critically endangered species and ones banned from international trade are among the hundreds of types birds, reptiles and mammals that researchers identified at 142 animal cafes.
Japan prosecutors charge 3 ex-SDF officers with indecent assault
Japanese prosecutors have charged three former members of the Ground Self-Defense Force with indecent assault of a female colleague, reversing a previous decision not to indict them.
Former Tsukiji president arrested for selling 18 tons of frozen tuna without permission
The former president of a food processing company in Tsukiji, Tokyo, was arrested for selling about 18 tons of frozen tuna without permission.
Lamborghini stolen to punish cheating boyfriend
A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery causing injury after responding to a woman's request to punish her boyfriend who she believed was cheating on her.
Court orders Japan govt. to recognize lesbian Uganda refugee fleeing persecution
A district court in Osaka, western Japan, has ordered the central government to grant refugee status to a Ugandan woman who says she fled to Japan as she was persecuted for being homosexual.
The Dark Secret Behind Japan's 0% Homelessness Rate
In the many ways that Japan stands out, there is one particular thing that makes it completely unique. Despite having a population of 125 million people, it is the only country in the world that has a homeless population rate of almost 0%, something that was previously considered impossible.
The Cult Behind Japan’s Deadliest Terrorist Attack
Aum Shinrikyo. A doomsday cult responsible for one of the deadliest attacks in Japanese history.
Japanese woman groped in viral Holi video breaks silence: ‘I love everything about India’
A Japanese woman at the center of a disturbing video that shows her being nonconsensually groped by a group of males in New Delhi, India, has spoken out after the terrifying encounter.
Japan grants long-term visa to gay U.S. man wed to Japanese
Japan has granted a long-term visa to an American man who married his same-sex Japanese partner in the United States, in what his representative called on Monday a "breakthrough" move in a country that does not recognize same-sex marriage.
Tokyo court orders retrial of 1966 quadruple murder case
A Tokyo court ordered Monday that the case against a former professional boxer, who was sentenced to death over a 1966 quadruple murder case in Shizuoka Prefecture in central Japan, be retried.
Kenzaburo Oe, Japanese Nobel literature laureate, dies at 88
Japanese novelist Kenzaburo Oe, winner of the 1994 Nobel Prize in Literature who was also known as a campaigner for the pacifist Constitution and against nuclear power, has died of old age, publisher Kodansha said Monday. He was 88.
70-year-old man arrested after menacing passenger with knife on bullet train
Police in Omiya, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 70-year-old man on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business after he menaced another passenger with a knife on a bullet train on Saturday.
